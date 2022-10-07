Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's road trip around Ireland was filmed — here's what we know

Guinness Ireland has announced they are releasing a new film documenting Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's recent road trip around Ireland.
The film, entitled, was reportedly inspired by Horan’s desire to "revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and to experience the reality of Ireland today".
And the former One Director star took his best pal, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, along for the ride.
The film, captured over three days, will see the boys meet world-class guitar maker George Lowden, Tullamore artist Tolü Makay and Dublin busker, Jacob Koopman. Of course, a visit to the home of the black stuff, the Guinness Storehouse, is also on the itinerary.
Presumably, the film will also capture the moment the two hitmakers surprised fans on Grafton Street in Dublin with a busking session.
And hopefully, we'll also get to see some footage from the pair at Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann where they performed ‘Chasing Cars’ by Snow Patrol in a local pub.
A release date for the film is yet to be announced, but Guinness has said we can expect it "this Autumn".