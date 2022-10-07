Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's road trip around Ireland was filmed — here's what we know

Guinness Ireland has announced they are releasing a new film documenting Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's recent road trip around Ireland.

The film, entitled Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi, was reportedly inspired by Horan’s desire to "revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and to experience the reality of Ireland today".