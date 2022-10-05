Cork's Today FM star Paula MacSweeney welcomes baby boy

Mac Denis was named after his granded and born on his birthday too, making it all the more special
Paula shared how her son was named after her beloved grandad Denis MacSweeny

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 09:40
Nicole Glennon

Today FM radio DJ Paula MacSweeney has welcomed her third child. 

The Cork native gave birth to a "gorgeous baby boy" on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram to share the news, the 34-year-old said she and husband Aidan were "so in love" with their "divine" bundle of joy.

The broadcaster also shared that they named their baby boy Mac Denis Donnelly after her beloved grandad.

Paula MacSweeney says one of her favourite parts of early motherhood is breastfeeding Instagram: @paulamacsweeney

Their baby boy was born on his grandad Denis' birthday too, making it all the more special. 

Paula, who already is mum to Roddy and Pixie, said Mac Denis weighed eight pounds and seven ounces on arrival —
her "biggest baba". 

She also shared a photo of her breastfeeding her baby boy earlier today joking he knows it's National Breastfeeding Week as he's "a total pro."

Paula said it was one of her "favourite parts of having a newborn."

Davy Fitz 'chuffed' as he welcomes first child with wife Sharon O'Loughlin

Person: Paula MacSweeney
