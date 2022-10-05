Consumer Corner: Mums share their top money-saving tips

This week, we decided to reach out to mums to ask them for their tips on saving money.

With everyone looking to save the euros these days we have compiled some tried and tested cost saving tips from mums that can help keep more money in our pockets this winter.

Alison Davis, Dublin (mum of two)

I have a way of stopping my discretionary spending creeping up and I put a specific amount onto my Revolut card as my monthly “spending money”, that way I ringfence how much goes on things like coffees and clothes. Things that aren’t necessities. It’s amazing the difference it has made.

Ciara McDonagh, Kildare (mum of two)

I’m not a fan generally of loyalty cards, but I have signed up to some clothes shops email alerts so I get alerts from the store when there’s a discount offer. Recently I stocked up on loads of kids clothes from H&M. Having the email alerts when there is a sale on means that if I can’t get to the shop before the offer runs out I can sort it from the couch in the evenings.

Gillian Murphy, Dublin (mum of two)

This year I traded school uniforms and school shoes with a friend. I gave her all last year’s school uniforms and she gave me her uniforms. We even got new Lelli Kelly school shoes that were not worn last year, so it was a really good saving for me. It might not be very original, but I saved money by doing this. Also I know some mums at our school save on childcare after they established a “mum circle” between four of them. They each take turns collecting each other’s children from school so they don’t have to pay for childcare.

Sylvia Murphy, Limerick (mum of one)

I do a lot of batch cooking and I always have a shopping list. We use an app called “Any List” and it is very handy as both my husband and myself have it and we can add and delete things for the shopping list as needed so we don’t aimlessly wander around the supermarket putting things in the trolley you don’t need.

Also I use a heated air dryer too for drying the clothes as they are cheaper than a tumble dryer.

Sinead Murray, Cork (mum of one)

I really aim to avoid food waste as much as I can. As we live in a smaller household it means it’s important to batch cook then freeze. I often freeze things like bread but I also bulk buy tea bags, cereal, and detergent when it’s on offer.

Kathy McSweeney, Cork (mum of two)

I love using the Revolut app for the kids too. I can set them challenges in the app and they can save money too in the vaults. It’s a brilliant way of teaching them about money. I’d also be lost without my Dunnes Stores shopping vouchers.

Kerrie Collins, Cork (mum of two)

I recently started doing my grocery shopping online and it’s a sure-fire way of spending less money too. Seeing the prices all laid out on screen makes it much easier to discern which items are better value. It also means I stick to my list and I’m not throwing random bits and bobs into my basket.

I’m a firm believer too in hand-me-downs. I have a few friends whose boys are a year or so older than mine and they have basically dressed my kids over the years.