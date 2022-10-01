Ellen Keane: ‘The greatest challenge I’ve faced is definitely my own mind'

I am from Clontarf. I have two brothers and a sister. I’m the youngest. I went to Belgrove in Clontarf for primary school and then I went to Holy Faith for secondary school and after that, I went to a boarding school in England for two years to swim and then I came home, and I did my Leaving Cert.
I often think who would I be if I had two hands or what would I be doing and if I’d want to have two hands, and honestly, I wouldn’t because I would have a completely different life. I probably wouldn’t be as successful as I am now. I probably wouldn’t be as happy as I am now either.
