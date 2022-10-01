Stacey Solomon: 'Having it all is a lie - I just focus on the people I love'

Stacey Solomon just can’t help it telling it like it is. Sometimes it gets her into trouble, even when she might only be saying what most are thinking. Like last week, for example, when she dared to question the relevance of the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth died.

“I don’t get why we are so obsessed with these four… humans,” she said on the panel of Loose Women, where she is a regular contributor. When her co-anchors suggested the queen should be admired for her duty, her sense of responsibility, the fact she has worked “really hard”, Solomon said, “but I would work hard if the whole country paid for me to have 12 houses and work really hard.” Solomon continued: “It’s freezing cold outside and people are homeless and these people have houses to spare… it does become a little frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all that money going to these people.”

Then in classic Solomon style she apologised meekly for her opinions: “Sorry, sorry!”

It’s this mix of straight-talking forthrightness and niceness that has made Solomon so beloved in her UK home and in Ireland too.

When Solomon and I spoke, she hadn’t yet made those viral comments about the monarchy but she did address her openness.

“I genuinely don’t know how to be anything else other than what I am. This is all I’ve got. I just say whatever is happening at the time. I wouldn’t know how to pretend something was one way if it wasn’t.”

Ever since she first exploded onto our screens as a bubbly teenage single mum from Dagenham on The X Factor 14 years ago, it was obvious she had what it took to go all the way to the final. She has since gone on to become a TV presenter for the BBC show Sort Your Life Out and is a regular contributor on Loose Women, as well as a social media influencer with 5m-plus followers on Instagram. It is here that her love of tidying, DIY, and interior decoration spawned the idea for her Tap To Tidy book and she has just published the second in the series, Tap To Tidy at Pickle Cottage.

Fans of Solomon will be familiar with Pickle Cottage, the rambling Essex home that she and her husband, the actor, Joe Swash, bought and did up in lockdown. It’s the place where she gave birth to their daughter, Rose, last year, and it’s also where the couple had their wedding ceremony this summer.

“It was so special to have it there. We’ve left all the decorations up in the woods and me and Joe walk over there when Rose goes for her midmorning nap. While we had some time off in the summer with the kids for our honeymoon, we would just go and sit on the bench and say, this is where we got married and it’s just our favourite thing. It is so special to sit there with the kids and say do you remember this or that. There’s something so overwhelmingly lovely about knowing that our child was born in our house and we got to have our ceremony in our house. It was so special.”

Stacey Solomon: "...the only person who can decide how you feel is you."

That sense of home is important to Solomon, especially as she never expected to live in a house like Pickle Cottage.

“It makes me really emotional. Me and Joe, sometimes when we wake up we say, how did it even happen? Joe’s from a background similar to mine and it’s really overwhelming because I think that it’s not something either of us ever had aspirations for, it wasn’t like we thought, how big a house we can get or where we can live? Joe loved acting, it kept him in school and on the straight and narrow and I absolutely loved singing so we just kind of followed our dreams as cheesy as that sounds. I don’t think either of us even imagined owning a home growing up. We never had those thoughts because it was… impossible. And then I had a baby very young and I did go through a period of time where people were almost like ‘it’s such a shame that you have a baby’.”

Solomon says that attitude actually made her more determined to follow her goals.

“That was 15 years ago, so I do think times have changed and nowadays people are a bit more supportive. It was almost taboo and shameful. Some people thought they were saying it in a nice way, like they feel sorry for you, they don’t mean to be horrible, so I don’t blame people. But I think it made me almost sure I was going to be a failure. I do thank people like that as well because when I look back and think about first holding Zachary in my arms, I do think it makes you more determined to actually achieve something. I went straight back to college. I knew I had to support this child and I didn’t want to be what everybody told me I was going to be so I actually think that, as horrible as it was, they did me a favour and pushed me to push myself.”

It’s a classic Stacey Solomon response to a negative experience. This positivity in the face of difficult experiences, from anxiety and postnatal depression to vicious internet trolls attacking her for her looks, is one of Solomon’s most appealing traits and she is loved online for her body positivity.

“Ultimately I live like Shallow Hal. If in my head I think I’m really beautiful and stunning, even if I’ve got herbs in my teeth and my hair is greasy, if I think I’m beautiful it doesn’t really matter what anyone else thinks because I’m thinking about me. It’s real narcissistic,” she laughs, “but it works for me!”

On a more serious note, she adds: “I also know what I look like. And I love a filter, a little black and white sepia, a change of colour, not a problem, but when it changes the whole look of your face I think that is a real problem. And I think if we keep looking at ourselves in our cameras we’ve a completely distorted image of our face so then if you’re walking past a normal mirror you will hate what you see because you’re looking at basically a CGI cartoon character of yourself. So I think, just get to know who you are, know your face, because if you know it, you’ll love it and you’ll think you’re pretty without a filter, so you don’t feel awful.

“I think it’s almost like, talk yourself into it, get out there and say, yeah I’m well pretty, then anyone can say whatever they want about you because if I think I’m pretty then their opinion is so irrelevant and invalid. It’s ridiculous because the only person who can decide how you feel is you.”

DIY might seem like an unlikely interest for the glamorous Solomon but it’s heartfelt.

“I genuinely have a passion for it and I enjoy it.”

Stacey Solomon: "...if I think I’m beautiful it doesn’t really matter what anyone else thinks because I’m thinking about me"

In Tap To Tidy At Pickle Cottage, she offers empowering step-by-step guides for those with little DIY knowledge or skills (there’s even a page on changing a lightbulb), encouraging readers to improve their own homes and get the home of their dreams.

“I think our generation was a bit of a lost DIY generation. I’ve been in my friends’ houses and they don’t know where the fuse board is. When I was at school there was no general house DIY, there was cooking, sewing, woodwork, how to build a birdhouse! But that was it ... no real life skills. It’s a real shame.”

The timing of the book is perfect, offering lots of thrifty money-saving ways to do up your home.

“A year and a half ago when I started writing this book, we had no idea what today would look like. Also, I wasn’t doing up my house thinking of the financial crisis. It’s just the way of life I’ve always known. The way I grew up and was raised by my family was to not waste anything because you never know if you’ll have it again. It’s just the way I’ve grown up. There are certain things that I had to spend on – I can’t plumb a kitchen, I can’t plumb a bathroom, there are limitations to what I can do but there are things I feel confident doing that saved massive amounts in the house for us.”

At 32, living in the home of her dreams with her husband and their blended family of five children, she seems fairly content.

“I would never say content,” she says. “I don’t know why, maybe because there’s so much else I want to do. I look at Joe and my eldest son, they’re always very content. They want for nothing, they’re just like yeah, that’s cool, that’ll do and I’m the opposite of that. I can’t wait to do the next thing. I always want to improve on what we’re doing. I do sometimes get a profound jealousy that they are just so content no matter what,” she laughs.

Solomon does seem to have it all though, especially when you add in her high-profile TV career and influencer status but she has no time for the myth of having it all.

“There is always an endless list that you’re never going to get through. I might get through two things in a day and there’ll still be another ten to do. It is impossible to have it all. I think they sold us that lie years ago, saying a woman can have it all, she can be a mum, she can work, she can do this, that, cook, chef, cleaner, it’s a lie. You can’t do it all and have it all because you are one person.

“I think we put far too much pressure on ourselves to make sure our home is tidy, we’ve cooked a really healthy meal for the kids, we’ve done their homework with them, we’ve got up and gone to work, we’ve paid the mortgage and paid the bills, and that is a massive amount of responsibility today. So the biggest thing you can do for yourself is just not be hard on yourself. If you got up and got to work and the kids had Coco Pops for breakfast and not scrambled eggs and salmon with kale on the side – don’t even worry about it. They’ll survive!”

She may appear to have it all but she says it’s still a juggle, and it could disappear at any moment.

“I have it all with the kids and Joe, that is it. I don’t have it all anywhere else. My home could at any point not be my home, that’s just life. My job is not a job in which you work your way up a ladder and stay at the top for as long as you like. It’s a job that can be literally ripped away from under your feet. There is nothing guaranteed in this industry. I tend not to think about it too much. I work really hard on my family and take every opportunity that comes my way and give it my absolute best but at the end of the day I’m not in control of that part of my life. One week you could be really popular and everyone wants to give you a job and the next minute everyone hates you. You just don’t know where you’re going to be.

“The most important thing for me is to make sure I stay as grounded as possible and make sure the people in my life that I love and love me are the main core focus of everything. Because that way, whatever changes around, if we ever have to leave our home or if I ever lost my job, as long as my family remains that is all that matters.”