Ask Audrey: A house in Kinsale is now beyond your average Douglas Road Stunner

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Well didn’t I get some great news during the week: an elderly relative isn’t feeling well and she’s sitting on a goldmine.

I never even knew she existed until my bitch of a sister up in Dublin told me that Hannah Mac is back in hospital.

Who’s Hannah Mac, says I, and she replied, she’s your second cousin the nun, Rosealeen from Ballydesmond, and the proud owner of 120 acres of prime farm land in north Cork.

Well Jesus lads you should see the skid marks on the road outside my house, so fast did I take off to be at Hannah’s bedside before my bitch of a sister.

When I got there, wasn’t Hannah sitting up in the bed with another good 20 years in her, I was as disappointed as a Scartaglin man after getting a job.

I said I better chat to the old bag anyway and didn’t we bond away mad because she has the hots for Dermot Bannon as well, I stopped her going into too much detail because I get fierce nausea listening to a nun talking about sex.

Long story short, tis either myself or the bitch of a sister is getting the 120 acres when the time comes.

So like, what would be a good way to impress a 70-year-old nun?

–Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

No idea. My cousin Sr Regina hasn’t a penny, so I haven’t talked to her in years.

It’s getting angry on our WhatsApp group Douglas Road Stunners who Probably Can’t Afford Kinsale.

It all started on Wednesday when myself and Ciara_5GrandCockapoo went to meet Fiona_VolvoXC90 in Me-Me, our go-to café.

Fiona was looking at her phone, bawling her eyes out. I said, did you see a Norrie or something, and she said, no, much worse than that. I’m just looking at this article in the Examiner by their property guy, Tommy Barker – a house just sold in Kinsale for 5.5 million quid.

Nightmare. We tried to lift the mood with post-brunch Negronis, but no dice, Audrey, it’s time to face the fact that a house in Kinsale is beyond your average Douglas Road Stunner, not that any of us are average.

We’re dealing with it in different ways.

Kiera_IownAPony dumped her husband Ken

because of his weak earning power, which has always been an issue

because he’s only an accountant. I asked my Ken if he could get an extra job, because I’m too busy rearing the kids. He said he hasn’t time.

I’m thinking of giving him the bullet, like Kiera did, what do you reckon?

– Jenni, Douglas Road

My friend Straight Talking Sandra just spilt up with her husband. I said, what did you leave him for? She said, a 23-year-old Italian with a motorbike. Bravo, Straight Talking Sandra.

C’mere, what’s the story with a horny dog? The old doll was worried that we had nothing in common so she got a dog to give us something to talk about.

It worked in fairness – we spend our days now talking about the fact that I’m the one who has to take Trevor – that’s his name - for a stroll.

I had him down on the Marina there last night and he took a shine to this posh-looking dog.

The owner was in her 50s I’d say, but fit enough, you know yourself, so I made a joke about Trevor doing a bit of social climbing – literally now like, he was about a third of the size of the other dog.

Anyway, your one goes, “Would you ever mind getting your filthy little dog off my Constanta, the last thing we want is a puppy with a Norrie bark!”

I was about to give her a piece of mind when she gave me a fierce saucy smile – next thing, we’re back in her gaff on the Blackrock Road doing the business!

Do you think this has a future?

– Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

You just appeared on an Instagram account for Blackrock Road women who use their dogs to meet random Norries for a one-night stand. The account is called A Bit of Ruff. Soz.

So I’m just out of the latest brain-storming session with my main man, Bryan with a Y.

We lock ourselves away with a slab of niche pale ale from Portland, Oregon, and let our minds go where they will, no idea too crazy unless it involves donating our time free of charge to a deserving charity.

The outcome of this latest session is, drum roll, Sustainable Camel Excursions to our Extreme Kimchi Almond Milk factory on Centre Park Road.

You can’t spot the business op here because you’re a middle-aged chick who isn’t legit cool enough to be lactose intolerant.

But this is nailed-on unicorn territory and we would like to offer you and your readers a ground-floor investment opportunity that guarantees untold riches. (Not a guarantee.)

So, how much will I put you down for?

– Ed, Ballintemple

My niece is just the kind of eejit that would fall for one of your ideas. I said, how much would you pay for a camel excursion down Centre Park Road? She said, 1 euro 40. I said, why so little? She said, I have no money left after Extreme Tantric Paddle-Boarding on the Lough.