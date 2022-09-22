Topless Irish farmers turn heads with release of new 2023 calendar

It’s back. And better than ever — if you fancy yourself a farmer.

Labelled “agri porn” by Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy, the Irish Farmer Calendar 2023 is now available and includes “hunks of agriculture charm” from Offaly, Mayo, Dublin, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

This year, after Covid-19 impacted publication, the calendar has almost doubled the number of pictures with 23 images included this year from shoots dating back to as early as October 2019.

A shot from the Irish Farmer Calendar 2023.

The topless farmers are also accompanied by adorable animals including kittens, dogs, rabbits, a goat and even an alpaca. Not to mention an appearance from Mr Claus himself in this year's calendar.

Now in its 13th year, the quirky head turner has been popular in the past and has even beaten One Direction, Justin Bieber and Daniel O’Donnell in the calendar charts.

The calendar has been dubbed “Agri pron” by presenter Ryan Tubridy.

And it’s not just the Irish that love it, the calendar has received orders from the US, Australia, UK, Brazil, Hong Kong and South Africa, proving there is also an international appetite for handsome Irish farmers. In fact, the first order for this year's calendar came from Japan, followed swiftly by customers in Switzerland and Finland.

The 2023 calendar was shot in four locations throughout the past two years, with Cornstown House in Ashbourne, Co Meath, being the primary location.

Cornstown House in Ashbourne, Co Meath specialises in Alpaca Trekking.

Creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, says this year sees a mixture of shoots which took place as early as 2019 and as late as October 2021 with 23 images rather than the usual 12 images.

“So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world. It is great to see the calendar has universal appeal.”

The 2023 Irish Farmer Calander is available now for €12.99.