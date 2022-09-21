25 things to do on Culture Night: Free music, circus, kids' stuff and more

CORK

Magic Nights by the Lee (Cork City Hall, 9pm-midnight)

Check out the cream of the Cork musical crop at City Hall for this free late night event organised in conjunction with promoters extraordinaire The Good Room. Performers include FishGoDeep, Stevie G, Brian Deady, Minnie Marley and Kestine. Also featuring will be an intriguing double act — adopted Corkonian and celebrated writer Doireann Ní Ghriofa teams up with singer-songwriter John Spillane.

Sea Shanties by the Molgoggers (Nano Nagle Place, Douglas St, 5pm)

Sea shanties have enjoyed a surge of interest among land-lubbers thanks to the tastemakers on TikTok adopting this ancient musical form and popularising it among a new wave of younger fans. Let your imagination take a trip across the waves as the Molgoggers group from Cobh perform their wonderful harmonies in the former Presentation Convent.

The Culture Buses will depart from City Hall in Cork every 20 minutes from 7pm to 10pm. Picture: Darragh Kane

Culture Buses (City Hall, approx every 20 minutes, from 7pm-10pm)

All aboard for the return of the culture buses. Three different routes across the city take in stops including UCC, Old Cork Waterworks, Shandon, Blackpool and Centre Park Road. Poetry in Motion will feature readings on board from writers including Gerry Murphy, Billy O’Callaghan and Alannah Hopkin. Also, as part of Read Mór, passengers on Irish Rail intercity and Bus Éireann Expressway services will be given a free book. Don't worry if you miss your first choice here — there'll be another one along in a minute.

Pitch’d Festival (Cornmarket St, 6pm-9pm)

Circus Factory are always a big hit with the crowd and this year is sure to be no different as they bring their spectacular talents to the perfect setting of the city’s Coal Quay - what could be more appropriate than the backdrop offered by one of the city’s ancient arteries? Local and international street theatre artists will give the audience the modern circus experience.

Crawford Gallery (Witness to Revolution: Crawford Gallery in the 1920s: Witness to Revolution; Puppet Tours Both starting at 5pm)

Explore the area surrounding the gallery — one which is rich in history — with historian Dr Tom Spalding, who will give an illuminating insight into the events of the revolutionary period and the world of those who lived through it. For younger patrons, there’s a tour with a difference, as some cultural aficionados of the puppet kind give an interactive guide to the much-loved venue.

Culture Night 2022: Nick Nikolaou, Karen Dunn of Circus Factory Cork, and Cian Austin Jesus. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie





GMC Beats/The Kabin Studio workshops and open trad music circle (Harbour View Road, Hollyhill, 5pm-8pm)

The Kabin Studio in Knocknaheeny/GMCBeats have been representing Northside musical talent with pride in recent years, bringing their gift for communication through hip-hop beats to the Late Late Toy Show and beyond. They will host a rap, beats and songwriting workshop at their HQ in Knocknaheeny and craic aplenty is promised at their trad music come-all-ye. All bases covered, in other words.

UCC Library Events (UCC, Western Road, from 4pm)

UCC has a discrete cultural hinterland all of its own and at its centre, both literally and figuratively. The Boole Library will welcome visitors with a slate of interesting events. There's plenty to choose from — a chance to try your hand at Zine Making; a special one-off performance by alternative folk rock band Boa Morte, including a sneak preview of their upcoming album; and Show & Tell — Life on Land: Trees & Birds from the 17th to 21st Centuries, an accompaniment to the online exhibition, featuring maps, posters, prints and books of trees and birds.

Dragon’s Tail (Cork Printmakers, Wandesford Quay, 8pm-9.30pm)

Just down the road from UCC, the courtyard of the Cork Printmakers’ HQ plays host to artist Marie Brett’s new short film Dragon’s Tail, described as an epic folk myth, exploring electromagnetic energy and cultural lore. The ten-minute long work will be screened on a loop, and accompanied by live musicians in specially created ‘straw-girl’ costumes. A prospect worth investigating.

Conal Creedon and Michelle Dunne (Waterstones, Patrick’s Street, 4pm)

One of Cork’s favourite storytellers, Conal Creedon joins forces with Cobh’s rising star of crime fiction Michelle Dunne to talk murder, mayhem and whatever you’re having yourself right in the heart of the city. Alibis not included.

Cork Light Orchestra (Cork City Gaol, Convent Avenue, Sunday’s Well, 5.30pm-7.30pm)

Not quite the captive audience of times past but fans of music from bygone eras are in for a treat with this performance inspired by the orchestras of the 1920s and 1930s from the Cork Light Orchestra. The acoustics are sure to match the atmospheric surroundings, so get there early and soak both up.

Culture Night: Greg Dowling, Conal Creedon and Shane Johnson are among those appearing at Magic Nights by the Lee at Cork Cork City Hall. Picture: @a.s_photoshoot





Paranormal Lockdown (Youghal Clock Gate Tower, Youghal, 3.45pm-5.45pm)

As Halloween approaches, this is the perfect opportunity to search for spectres with real-life Ghostbusters. Paranormal investigators from the Cork Supernatural Society will share their expertise and their experiences of real paranormal activity in Ireland’s most famous and haunted locations before proceeding to a ghost hunt of the Youghal Clock Gate Tower, one of the most atmospheric locations in the county.

Ballymodan Bellringers (St Peters Church, Bandon, 6pm - 6.30pm)

Explore your inner campanologist with the Ballymodan Bellringers as they ring out the commencement of culture night in the west Cork town of Bandon. Just keep the ‘pull the other one’ lines to yourself.

Filology Workshop/Concert: What Am I Hearing When I Listen to Jazz? (Salvi's Cafe, 7 Pearse St, Kinsale, 6pm-8pm)

Just in time for the upcoming Jazz Weekend, an opportunity to educate yourself on the finer points of the musical form without splashing out on a black polo neck. Described as a light introduction to the grammar of jazz, John Philip Murray will give a brief history of the music's origins, while also using a popular tune or two as examples. With Brian Priestley on piano, Michael Riordan on double bass and Chris Engel on saxophone. Followed by an hour-long concert. Nice.

Basher Bacon (O’Mahony's of Watergrasshill 3pm -4pm; Puppetry Show Cúinne an Máister, Watergrasshill, 6.15pm-6.45pm)

What’s better than one puppet show? The answer is two puppet shows, of course. Watergrasshill first plays host to Basher Bacon, with Dominic Moore, one of Ireland’s most experienced puppeteers, pulling the strings. Then, the OG of puppet shows, Mr Punch, is back stirring up trouble in a new show created by Alex Hindmarsh. Will he get what’s coming to him? Find out in this fun family show.

Josephine Dennehy from Crawford Gallery with 10 year old Eliza Milner and 5 year old Laura Jane Milner looking forward to Culture Night.Picture: Darragh Kane

The Greatest Showman (Outdoor Cinema Mallow Castle, Mallow, 7pm -10pm)

Watching a movie outdoors is a magical experience when the Irish weather co-operates. When it’s one of the best musicals of recent times in the stunning setting of a castle, all the better. Join Hugh Jackman and the gang in for all the hits from the Greatest Showman’s gazillion-selling soundtrack.

DUBLIN

Joyce’s Women (The Abbey, 7.30pm)

The National Theatre opens its doors to all on Culture Night, hosting a free showing of the world premiere of Edna O’Brien’s much-anticipated play exploring the lives of the women in James Joyce’s life, written for the 100th anniversary of Ulysses: just say yes. There will also be tours of the area around the theatre from 5pm, exploring the links between the historic venue and its surrounding community.

Night Shift with Liliane Puthod (IMMA, Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, 10pm—2am)

True night owls are invited to challenge the usual conception of a museum visit as they wander through a nocturnal artistic dreamscape inspired by a 19th Century drawing of a night guard at Kilmainham asleep during their shift. Pack a flask full of coffee if you’re pushing beyond your usual bedtime.

Talking Shite: Dublin’s Sanitation from the 18th Century to Present Day (St Audoen’s Park, High Street Entrance, Dublin 8, 6pm -7pm)

Here’s a walking tour with a difference, taking a deep dive into what happens when we flush the loo, though not literally because that would be, well . . . Think Before You Flush, a campaign operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water, offers a fascinating insight into the history of our capital’s city’s sanitation, and how we got from open cesspools to modern day waste management.

Acid Granny Pop-Up Performance (Spencer Dock/Capel Street, 6.30pm-9.30pm)

Watch out for Acid Granny and their shopping-trolley sound system as they interact with passers-by on a stroll around the city, exploring folklore, urban legend, famous figures, and personal stories. Catch them at Spencer Dock or on Capel Street where they’ll be staging a special pop-up performance for Culture Night Dublin 2022.

Ruti Lachs and Eileen Healy of Fresh Air Collective play as part of the Chapel Hill School of Art, Macroom. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Fables from Japan storytelling/Drop-In Origami/Sketchbook Workshops/Family-friendly tours (from 4.30pm onwards Chester Beatty Library, Dublin Castle)

A chance to experience a range of events in the tranquil surrounds of this hidden gem amid the hustle and bustle of the city. The library has an outstanding collection of Japanese art and will be playing on this theme with Japanese folk tales from Aoi Sasaki and Sachiko Tanaka, who will also be lending a hand teaching the art of origami. There is also a drop-in sketchbook-making workshop, inspired by books from the Chester Beatty’s collection, which budding artists will relish.

OTHER MUNSTER EVENTS

SIONNA Music and Arts Festival (King John’s Castle, Limerick, 7pm - 11pm)

The talent of the future meets the past as some of the best live electronic music acts and DJs bring their beats to this historic Limerick venue. The work of local artists and collectives will also be showcased, with live mural paintings and art installations, in a multimedia extravaganza.

Hands in Harmony Deaf Choir (Ennis Women’s Shed/Mná ag Gáire, Ennis, Co Clare, 6.30pm-9.30pm)

This community choir is made up of hearing and deaf members, and it promotes ability in the deaf community. They will perform a selection of songs that have been translated into Irish Sign Language, now recognised as the third national language.

Making Medieval (Irish Handbells Killoluaig, Co Kerry, 4pm-9pm)

This is a wonderful opportunity to observe Ireland’s medieval heritage come alive before your eyes, as sculptor Holger Lonze and artist Karen Hendy cast replicas of 10th Century Irish handbells inspired by the Early Christian heritage of south Kerry. Contemporary art meets archaeology as molten bronze will be poured into clay/dung moulds in a charcoal pit furnace fuelled with hand bellows, a rare opportunity to see the craftwork which goes into the finished artefact.

Roisin Walsh and Triona Walsh of Opera Workshop announcing details of Culture Night Limerick 2022 at the Hunt Museum. Picture: Alan Place

Guido Fanzini's Impossible Circus (Killarney House and Gardens, 6pm-7pm)

This knockabout circus tale promises fun for all the family. It’s pogo sticks at dawn as Guido Fanzini plots to steal his brother Ronaldo’s thunder in this modern twist on traditional circus fare. Will brotherly love prevail in the end?

The Big Bands of Waterford (The Viking Triangle, Waterford, from 5.30pm)

Ireland’s oldest city has had a strong tradition of big bands down through the generations and performances always draw a crowd. Barrack Street Concert Band, City of Waterford Brass, Thomas Francis Meagher Fife and Drum band and De La Salle Scout Band team up with Music Generation, Waterford for a rousing rendition of all the big band favourites in the city’s historic core.