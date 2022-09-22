Savvy Shopper: Fancy free electricity for two hours a week?

Everyone is looking for ways to save money on electricity right now but it is worth digging deeper into the packages on offer to see what suits your lifestyle.

Electric Ireland, for example, has a great deal that offers free electricity on Saturday or Sunday between 8am to 11pm.

This means that you can have the washing machine on, tumble dryer going and batch cook during these hours with the electricity being free. It could be a handy option for many people given that Saturdays and Sundays are usually days for getting ready and prepping for the week ahead.

This particular deal is the Home Electric+ Weekend plan and is available as one of the options on the overall plan.

Champ of the Week

Lilly Murphy would like to nominate the book shop on the UCC campus for Champ of the Week.

Lilly lives locally and says she loves visiting the Lowercase Bookshop as she always picks up some great bargains for her grandchildren as they have brilliant deals on children’s books especially. She says she often gets books for €1 and they have a great selection.

She says that not only that but the people working in the shop are really nice and friendly and are always available to help or answer questions about the books.

Lilly reports that the shop is always really clean and tidy and is always stocked with great books and stationery and other items. She loves her trips there and said they deserve to be this week’s Champs.