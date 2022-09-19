Here's why two Spanish kings attended the queen's funeral — and why it's so controversial 

If the past week has thought us anything about royals, it's that they're never far from controversy, and that isn't confined to the British royals.

Yesterday, alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins, the former King of Spain Juan Carlos was bussed in to attend a reception in Buckingham Palace on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

His attendance, alongside his son Felipe, has caused some controversy. Here's what you need to know.

Who are the two Kings?

Spain's official delegation is led by King Felipe, 54, and his wife Queen Letizia, 50.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrive for a reception hosted by King Charles III for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests, at Buckingham Palace in London, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Dan Charity/PA Wire

Juan Carlos I, 84, the former king, was related to Queen Elizabeth as they were both great-great-grandchildren of Britain's Queen Victoria.

King Felipe VI came to the throne when his father abdicated in 2014 amid a series of scandals.

Why did the former King abdicate, and why is he seen as a disgraced figure?

Once revered for his role in Spain's transition to democracy, the popularity of Juan Carlos fell drastically amid financial scandals, affairs, and public disgust at an expensive elephant-hunting trip in Botswana in 2014 while the country was suffering a recession.

He fled Spain in 2020 as Spanish prosecutors investigated allegations of fraud in Spain and Switzerland during the latter years of his reign (1975 - 2014), but the probe was dropped due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations. Juan Carlos has declined to comment on the various allegations of wrongdoing.

Spain's former King Juan Carlos abdicated amid a number of scandals. Picture: Andrea Comas, File

He is also awaiting trial in Britain in a harassment case brought against him by his former lover, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. He has denied the allegations.

Why is it controversial that the former King is attending?

When he stepped down from the throne, polling showed some two-thirds of the Spanish public wanted him to abdicate the throne, so clearly, he wasn't a very popular figure.

He has since moved to Abu Dhabi where he's lived in self-imposed exile, though he returned to Spain for a visit earlier this year.

Spanish outlet, El Debate, has reported that the former king was privately contacted by the Spanish government and asked not to attend the funeral service today after learning he had been personally invited by the British monarchy.

It's the first time the king has attended an official royal event since 2014.