Who are Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren? Here's everything you need to know 

In recent days, the grandchildren of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II were photographed and filmed standing beside their grandmother’s coffin in Westminster Hall as part of a vigil.

While Prince William and Harry are widely known across the globe, there are six other grandchildren who also made an appearance.

With so many members of the royal family now in London for the state funeral, here’s what you need to know about all eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren.

Peter Phillips behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is brought into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral. Picture: Alkis Konstantinidis/PA Wire

Peter Phillips

Aged 44, Peter Phillips is Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchild. His parents are Princess Anne, the queen's only daughter, and Captain Mark Phillips.

He has two children, Savannah aged 11 and Isla aged 10, with his wife Autumn who he announced his separation from in 2020. Peter Phillips is currently 17th in line to the British throne and along with his sister Zara, he does not have a royal title. At the time of his birth, the BBC reported that his parents rejected an offer from the queen of a royal title for their child.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall pay their respects after the service and procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London. Picture: Chris Furlong/PA Wire

Zara Tindall

Aged 41, Zara Tindall is Princess Anne’s only daughter and a skilled equestrian and Olympian. Married to retired rugby player Mike Tindall, she has three children, Mia (8), Lena Elizabeth (4) and Lucas, who she gave birth to last year.

Zara and her husband married in July 2011 in Edinburgh just three months after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

William and Kate view floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Prince William

Since the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, William is now the Prince of Wales while his father is King Charles III. Aged 40, he is the eldest son of King Charles and Princess Diana. His wedding to Kate Middleton was watched by over 162 million viewers across the world in 2011.

The pair have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who recently gained a lot of attention at the queen’s Jubilee for his hilarious antics and facial expressions.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan waving to members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Prince Harry

Brother to Prince William, Harry is 37 and as of 2020, he has stepped back from his working royal role. He has two children with wife Meghan Markle — Archie aged 3 and Lilibet aged 1. Lilibet's name is a tribute to the queen’s family nickname.

This official wedding photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shows them outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor after their wedding. Picture: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is also a non-working royal and is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Aged 34, she works in business and is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair married in 2020 in a private wedding ceremony in Windsor. Last year, she gave birth to her first child, Sienna Elizabeth whose middle name is also a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Beatrice is known for her memorable headgear with a hat she wore, designed by Philip Treacy, becoming one of the most talked about points of Kate and William’s wedding in 2011.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Princess Eugenie

Also the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie has a career in the art world. Aged 32, she is married to Jack Brooksbank who she met during a ski trip in 2010. Last year, she gave birth to her first child, August.

Eugenie studied art history and English literature at Newcastle University and spent some time living in New York.

Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Lady Louise

Lady Louise is the daughter of Prince Edward, the queen’s youngest child, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Aged 18, she is not often in the spotlight. After completing her A Levels this year, she started at St Andrew's University just days before the death of her grandmother. She will study English at the university that Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended.

James Viscount Severn

Also the son of Princess Edward and Sophie, 14-year-old James is the queen’s youngest grandchild. He is known as Viscount Severn as his parents decided that their children would receive courtesy titles rather than Prince or Princess titles. The youngest grandchild lives in Surrey with his family.