Séamas O'Reilly: The queen was a kind of living statue, a stoical, unmoving symbol of the past

There's a joke, as old as time, about statue making. “It’s easy,” a master sculptor tells his confused students as he crafts a wildlife scene, “you just start with a lump of rock and chip away everything that doesn’t look like an elephant.” It’s a joke which works different ways. In some tellings, the butt of the joke is clearly the sculptor himself, too wrapped up in his own craft to understand how or why it works. (In that reading of the joke — and this might shock you — he’s often depicted as an Irishman.)

Other times, the joke is on everyone but the sculptor; the artless gawkers incapable of seeing the perfect image within the marble, whose dumb questions are batted away by someone to whom its hidden truths are so apparent as to be obvious. This week, I think a lot of Irish people have felt like that second group of people, as we’ve struggled to take in the UK’s reaction to losing its own great marble edifice, and received no greater explanation from our British cousins, than repeated assurances that it all makes perfect sense.

The queen was a kind of living statue; a symbol of the past who was stoical, unmoving, and who supposedly belonged to the very same public from whom she was securely ring-fenced. This sense is enhanced by some of the more absurd commentary from the media, who have projected any manner of odd qualities on to her implacable gaze.

Sometimes this has bordered on parody. While listening to BBC Radio 4 on Monday — its branding in the Sounds app, like those of every single media channel on the BBC, now solely showing Her Majesty’s face — one pundit praised Queen Elizabeth for her “astonishing self-reliance”. Elizabeth doubtless had many good qualities, but describing her as self-reliant is bizarre enough to merit its own specific counterpoint.

Few of us have ever met someone who’s never stood in a queue, filled out a form, arranged car insurance, opened a spreadsheet, applied for a job, waited for a bus, used a bank card, charged their phone, owned a passport, flagged down a taxi, memorised a password, received an Amazon package, stood inside a Tesco, defrosted a chicken, ironed a shirt, or eaten a single item purchased in a motorway service station.

It is possible she made it to the age of 96 without ever having made a pot of coffee or fried an egg. Calling her self-reliant is like calling her fifteen-foot tall, or saying she was born in the belly of a whale.

But the problem, in fact the moral absurdity, of making a living, breathing person into a statue is you can’t revert them to flesh and blood as and when you please, adding and removing the original rock to make any shape or size of elephant you choose. So it is with monarchs and relatability, and the gymnastic contortions Royalists must make to claim all the things she was or wasn’t.

Many of the tributes and commemorations I’ve witnessed here in London all week, have informed me that the queen did represent the glory of Empire until any mention of the evils perpetrated in its name was made, at which point she reverted to being an old lady who opened youth centres and adored her dogs. So too was she a canny communicator whose words brought nations together, until someone cites her rubber stamping of British largesse or silence in the face of autocracies around the world.

Then we were informed that she was merely a figurehead, a voiceless spokesperson with no agency of her own, who obviously had no choice over any of the things she said, let alone those done in her name. While the vast majority of ordinary British people have taken to news of the queen’s death with the kind of muted grief you’d imagine from the end of any era, those in power appear to be inhabiting a different universe, where every single person in the country feels the same way as those currently camped out waiting to see her lie in state.

I don't have the time and space here to discuss the truly egregious overstepping by law and government, which has seen people arrested for holding politely worded anti-monarchy placards, or protesting the presence of Prince Andrew, who the Queen gave millions this February to settle with the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Or the fact that the NHS, in the middle of its own government-enforced crisis, has cancelled all appointments for the day of the queen’s funeral. Or that the House of Commons has been suspended for two weeks, which will run into the three-week autumn break meaning that, during all of this mania, King Charles III’s new subjects will enjoy an enforced 35-day holiday from democracy.

I wanted to talk about the ordinary people I know here in England and their reactions, but the fact is, there hasn’t been much. A vague feeling of melancholy, sure, and a huge amount of quiet reflection on a person who really did mean a lot to a lot of people. A general sense that the queen did some good things, represented some good values, and a deeper understanding that her passing represents an end of some sort that’s hard to define.

But they seem as puzzled as Irish people about chemo appointments being delayed; visitors to Center Parcs initially being told they were going to be turfed out, then being allowed to stay but (it appeared) be confined to their lodges (now they can wander around but facilities will be closed); how everyone’s energy bills will be going up again in two weeks, a full fortnight before their elected representatives return to parliament.

Monday’s funeral will be massive, and a great, imperious statue will have definitively come down. Amidst the sadness and awe, there is a sense the public gawk a little less admiringly at the replacement which now ascends her plinth. I’ve no doubt they’ll warmly embrace him, for now, it’s just I don’t feel like their questions, or their chisels, will be batted away quite so easily as before.