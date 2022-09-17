Feeling the pinch: 'It’s soul-crushing to have to say ‘no’ so much'

- Exercise – even a little – boosts mood and energy.
- Relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises, yoga, meditation, can all help.
- Get your sleep. Tiredness increases stress levels.
- Eating diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole foods and omega-3 helps mood and energy (can be done on a budget).
- Turn2Me runs weekly support groups (online, anonymous, free) to assist with anxiety/low moods (turn2me.ie)
- Do just one shopping trip per week, all you need for the week in one shopping trip, avoiding need-more-milk trips, and coming out with with something you don’t need, like fizzy drinks.
- Do a meal plan, trying to use what you’ve already got in the got in the kitchen. Know your supermarket, to buy just what you need. Use a small trolley.
- Use ethnic supermarkets. “I use buy giant bags of rice at my Asian supermarket for €10 – two last a year.”
- Put €20-€30 aside for occasional spending (a takeaway coffee). Once it’s gone, that’s it.
- Losing a TV package brought €75 monthly back into Gaynor’s budget.
- Can you pay a weekly sum online towards various bills?
- Don’t stress if you can’t pay a yearly bill in one go. Pay monthly by direct debit – anything to take away that financial burden.
- Plan early for big events. Christmas, First Communion, Confirmation. Set money aside throughout the year.
- Talk straight to kids about money. ‘We’re not going to do that this week. I’m short – I’ve to pay this bill.’
- Separate into envelopes set amount of weekly money for food, fuel and fun – in Gaynor’s case beauty products. “If one week my food money runs out, I tap into beauty product money. An advantage of cash is the psychological feeling of spending – you break a note, you feel psychological loss. So you’re less likely to spend.”
- Be aware of emotional spending. Reflect back – when you overspent how was your mood? What are your triggers? Maybe a particular shop? “Mine’s a chemist’s – those beauty products! If I’ve a doctor’s prescription, I send one of my older kids with it – I stay out
of the shop.”