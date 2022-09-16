Caitriona Redmond: When a treat’s too dear, why not make it at home?

Carrot and apple loaf
If like me, you sometimes like to stealthily sneak extra fruit and vegetables into your diet then this loaf will be right up your street.
Servings10
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 55 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
180g wholemeal flour
100g plain flour
100g caster sugar
pinch of salt
1 tsp baking powder
2 apples, peeled and grated
3 medium carrots, peeled and grated
3 medium eggs
100ml sunflower oil
125ml milk
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C (180°C fan oven). Line a 2lb loaf tin with non-stick baking paper.
In a large bowl, combine the flours, sugar, salt, baking powder, grated apples, and grated carrots. Stir well so that the dry ingredients coat the grated apples and carrots.
In a jug mix together the eggs, sunflower oil, and milk until they are combined. Pour the wet ingredients from the jug into the large bowl of dry ingredients and stir well. The mixture will be quite wet and runny. Pour the resulting batter mixture into the lined loaf tin.
Bake in the oven for 45-55 minutes. Test to see if the loaf is cooked by inserting a skewer into the deepest part of the loaf, if it comes out clean then the loaf is cooked. If not, return to the oven for a further 10 minutes and check again. Repeat until it’s cooked through.
Allow to cool completely before slicing. I normally get about 20 slices from this loaf.
Bubble and Squeak
A brilliant way to use up leftovers.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 7 mins
Total Time 17 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp sunflower/rapeseed oil
1 small knob of butter for flavour
leftover mashed potatoes
4 fresh eggs
2 large handfuls of fresh tomatoes
salt & pepper to taste
Method
Take a large, heavy-bottomed frying pan and place it on medium heat. Pour in the sunflower oil and once warm, add the knob of butter. If the frying pan smokes, it is too hot.
Shape the leftover mash into patties using your hands. Gently slide the patties into the butter/oil mixture and leave to sizzle until they begin to caramelise on the bottom. This should take about 7 minutes or so.
Crack the eggs into the spaces in the frying pan around the patties and keep the pan on heat until the white of the egg is cooked through, but the yolk is still runny.
Remove the frying pan from the heat and place it on a heat-proof mat in the middle of the table, Chop fresh tomatoes into the centre and allow the family to help themselves to what they like (with a little bit of help for the smaller family members).
Until recently, I doubled up using the grill on my oven for making toast. It turns out that it’s quite the energy drain to use the grill for toasting bread, particularly when the grill takes some time to heat up. While I really didn’t want to add another appliance to my small counter space, I invested in a small toaster which has ended up saving me a lot of money and time.
If you’re looking for more money-saving advice check out my feature this week on 50 ways to save money.
If you’re looking to pick up an energy-efficient slow cooker on a budget, Lidl has a 3.5L slow cooker on sale today only for €17.99. You will not find a slow cooker cheaper elsewhere and I have used this brand for many years without any trouble. There is very little difference in the quality of slow cookers at this price bracket. A 3.5L slow cooker should fit a whole small chicken and cook soups/stews for a family of 4 with ease, while consuming much less energy than a conventional oven.
Tesco’s clubcard prices this week include many of the “Old El Paso” range with discounts of over 50% on items like the fajita and burrito dinner kits reduced to €2.50 each. Meal kits like this can often be a great vehicle for introducing new flavours and vegetables into the diet. Particularly when you serve up the fillings buffet style in the middle of the family table.