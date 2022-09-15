'Devastated' Dominique Nugent loses engagement ring while visiting new Penneys store

'If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value'
Dominique Nugent got engaged while on holiday in Italy over the summer.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022
Maeve Lee

Dublin influencer Dominique Nugent has issued an emotional appeal after she lost her engagement ring just over one month after her fiancé proposed.

The 33-year-old lost the ring while visiting the brand new Penneys store which is officially opening at The Square Tallaght today.

Ahead of the opening, Dominique and a number of other Irish influencers visited the new store on Wednesday.

In a post to her Instagram story, she said: “I lost my engagement ring tonight. I’m actually devastated.

“I had it on leaving Penneys at the bottom level of @thesqtallaght and walked out to the bottom floor car park through the multi story car park facing The Brass Fox.” 

She added that the ring has a plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was loose on her.

The Dubliner issued a plea on Instagram after losing the ring.
“If anyone comes across It please message me. It has sentimental value to me.” 

Providing an update on Thursday morning, she said “there’s still no sign of the ring” after a number of close friends and family went to check the area on Wednesday night.

“I know there are much worse things going on in the world, but I don’t know why I feel so emotional over it but thanks for all of your messages. We checked everywhere,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram.

The ring is “really special” and as the new Penneys store officially opens, she is hoping someone will come across it.

“If someone comes across with, hopefully it will be handed in,” she said.

In August, Dominique announced her engagement to her boyfriend Paddy, who found his way back into her life nine years after they first met.

The pair reconnected 18 months before they got engaged and while on holiday in Italy, Paddy got down on one knee.

