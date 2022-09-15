Savvy Shopper: The Irish website for finding the cheapest flights

Thinking of your next trip away? This Irish website might help you find a good deal on your flights.

Flight Guru is a website that says its aim is to enable everyone to find the cheapest flights from Ireland to anywhere in the world. They compile the lowest prices on flights.

The website says that their scanners work 24 hours to pull in flight prices from every airline leaving Ireland and runs them against its unique algorithm, based on years of experience finding cheap flights, to provide a rating based on value.

The best thing about Flight Guru is that it is a free service and you don’t have to sign up to avail of the deals on the flights. The website is www.flightguru.ie and worth checking out.

Champ of the Week

Champ of the Week this week is Aisling from Lidl in Togher.

Marian Leahy would like to nominate Aisling from Lidl in Togher as Champ of the Week. Marian said that she shops in Lidl in Togher every week and really enjoys going there. She said that sometimes she can get flustered at the till when paying for her groceries but recently she had a lovely experience with Aisling who was so friendly to her and helped her with some questions she had too.

Marian said that Aisling was chatty and friendly and Marian said it was really nice to talk to someone as well as doing her shopping. She said Lidl in Togher are very lucky to have Aisling and so are the shoppers as she makes going to the supermarket a fun and sociable event.