Wedding of the Week: Magical moonlight at the Gap of Dunloe for Elena and Shane

Shane proposed at her father's favourite spot — as he couldn't ask him for consent, it was his way of doing it in front of Dad, says Elena
Elena Fleming and Shane Doolan. Pictures: Riona MacMonagle

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Eve Kelliher

The fun started at sun-up and continued under a moonlit sky when Kerry couple, Elena Fleming and Shane Doolan, exchanged vows.

Elena and Shane, both from Killarney, were wed in an outdoor humanist ceremony this summer in the Dunloe Hotel & Gardens by Ealish Whillock.

After the dinner at the reception in the five-star hotel, their wedding photographer, Riona MacMonagle, whisked the newlyweds to the nearby Gap of Dunloe for a photoshoot by moonlight.

“The timing was perfect, it was dusk, and beautiful, and the moon was just coming up,” says the bride.

Another world-famous local landmark, Torc Waterfall, in Killarney National Park, had been the backdrop for their engagement, three years before.

Shane chose to surprise Elena by proposing there, as it had been her late father Jerry Fleming’s favourite place.

“My dad passed away in 2017, and as Shane couldn’t ask him for his consent, it was his way of doing it in front of Dad,” says Elena.

The couple, who are based in Ballycasheen, Killarney, had originally planned to tie the knot in Portugal in 2020, but because of the pandemic, they postponed it for two years.

Elena paid tribute to her mother Anne Fleming for helping them plan their dream big day. “She was excellent, such a great help. She’s the best,” she says.

The couple’s daughters, Fia, five, and Olivia, two, and twins Max and Emmie, one, also took centre stage as flowergirls and pageboy.

Another duo playing essential roles were Elena’s lifelong friend, Niamh O’Connell, as bridesmaid; and Shane’s brother, Jamie Doolan, as best man.

The bride and groom first met 11 years ago through mutual friends.

“We were on a night out in Killarney, at the time, in the 98 Bar, in the rooftop area,” says Elena.

On their wedding day, the bride looked super-elegant in an Alexandra Grecco design, which she sourced in The White & Gold bridal shop in Kinsale, County Cork.

Amanda Keane and Aine Doherty ensured the bridal hair and makeup were picture-perfect and Pilgrim Films was the videographer.

Jack Patrick Healy entertained everyone on piano, while the band Cosmic Funk ensured the dance floor was full.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Portugal.

Elena is a treasury manager for Apple and Shane works for Comer Group Ireland.

Elena Fleming and Shane Doolan were married at Duanloe Hotel & Gardens by Ealish Whillock

