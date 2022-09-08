Bernard O'Shea: My sisters used to dress me up as a human doll

Growing up, we weren't much of a subscribing house. By that, I mean we didn't regularly pay for amusement. In fact, being the youngest and probably the stupidest, I was the entertainment. When my three older sisters would get bored, they would dress me up as a human doll. The subscriptions we made were the same ones I'd imagine most houses in Ireland were familiar with. The TV licence, church offerings, GAA club membership, and for some reason, in our house, we paid a yearly subscription to a small red magazine called The Messenger.

For those who don't know, The Messenger was a religious magazine printed by the Jesuits. When my granny was finished reading it, she would let me complete the kid's corner. There were days when the only thing on the telly was The Sullivans, and it was bucketing outside. I was begrudgingly happy to fill out the crossword. I begged my parents for "the channels", but the reply was always the same;

"Are you joking? Where do you think we'd get the money for that? Go outside and kick a ball around."

Now it's come full circle again. My kids have gotten used to Disney, Netflix, Prime, Now TV, Apple TV and YouTube Kids. That's six streaming services that I'm paying for. Then we use the Audible and Headspace apps to entertain them in the car and get them to nod off at night. Eight in total. That's just the tip of the iceberg. Speaking of icebergs, my last few electric bills made me shiver and force myself and every other individual in the country to see what could be chopped to try and keep the toes warm come winter.

I would never have thought of myself as an over-subscriber. But frankly, I was gobsmacked by how many things I subscribe to. I keep track of my spending via my phone, and I'm mostly pleased watching YouTube videos of all the lovely things I would like to buy. It serves that itch for me. It's going to have to.

Along with seven entertainment services, I subscribe to three newspapers, two editing and writing services, two music apps (one I didn't even know I was making a payment to as it was added to my phone bill) and iTunes Match. I rarely use Dropbox (which is excellent), Apple storage, two fitness apps, a graphic design app, iTranslate, a nature identifier app, and a partridge in a pear tree. In total, I had over 20. I had to honestly appraise my subscriptions. So I underwent a digital audit to bring down the financial destruction my click-happy finger brought upon my credit card bill.

Would someone please think of the toes? Pic. Brian Arthur

I divided the subscriptions into three categories. Keep, use or lose, and dump. I only used one of the writing apps regularly and have gotten so used to using it that I would be lost without it. But the other one was dumped. Of the three newspapers, I kept two and dumped one. I kept iTunes and dumped iTunes Match and Spotify (even though I'm slightly regretting it now as I think it's a much more intuitive platform).

I wasn't using the fitness apps and have the waistline to prove it, but I wanted to move them into the "use it or lose it" pile. That was four weeks ago, so they were dumped. I kept my Apple storage apps, but it was bye-bye Dropbox. iTranslate was dumped along with the graphic design app and the nature identifier. Then the more significant digital decisions had to be made. These proved to be a much more difficult call.

The thing is, I like to say I subscribe to them for the kids, but that's not 100% true. Yes, they watch them, but I know they would get used to RTÉ Kids or CBBC quickly, and most of the programs they watch are on the free-to-air channels anyway. I have been watching programs on the TG4 and RTÉ player for the last few months and totally forgot I subscribed to some of them.

So like a plaster, I ripped it off quickly and kept two. Disney and Netflix. Only to find myself re-subscribing to Now TV to watch House of the Dragon and Prime to watch The Rings of Power. Then last week, I re-subscribed to Apple TV to watch Severance. My friend, who doubles up as my cultural guru, told me it's one of the most interesting programs he's ever seen. But I know they have to go. I can't justify them anymore. Even if the visual trinkets that they dangle in front of my retinas send the dopamine centres of my brain into Mardi Gras.

The funny thing is I've had the "oversubscribe" conversation with nearly everybody in my family and social circle, and everyone is doing the same thing. But some subscriptions I made were excellent decisions. Last Christmas, I subscribed to a "Readers Year" from Dubray Bookshop for my mum as a present. They pick a book each month for her based on her interests and post it to her.

It was one of the best presents and subscriptions I've ever made. My mum then passes the books on to my sisters and me, and in turn, they pass them on to their friends, and eventually, they come back full circle to her. Then my mum and her friends bundle all their books up and bring them to the local charity shop. They are relatively new publications, so they get bought. I'm not sure if that's what the shop had in mind, but that horse has bolted now.

As for my kids, they haven't even noticed the streaming services are gone. But they have started to ask me about a thing called Fortnite. I don't know how long I can tell them to "Go outside and kick a ball around", and I definitely know that The Messenger won't cut it. Sorry, Granny.