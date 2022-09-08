Savvy shopper: Caffeinate at home to save €75

— And Catherine Butler nominates TJ Crowley's millers for Champ of the Week
Coffee at home will rack up significant savings.

Niamh Hennessy

Stopping for your morning coffee can be a costly affair if you do it every day. The price of a daily takeaway coffee can really add up. 

Bonkers.ie estimates that by investing in a home coffee machine and a reusable cup you could save almost €75 a year by making your coffee at home and taking it with you in a reusable cup.

With the price of takeaway coffees also going up like just about everything else, it might be worth the investment. These days there is a wide variety of coffee machines on the market to suit all budgets. We spotted the  Dolce Gusto by Krups Piccolo XS KP1A0840 Coffee Machine at Currys reduced to €39.99 — that's a saving of €60.

In addition to the money savings, investing in a reusable cup is also good for the environment. This is especially so given the new levy on disposable cups.

Champ of the week

TJ Crowley's in Bandon
TJ Crowley's in Bandon

Catherine Butler would like to nominate TJ Crowley's millers in Old Chapel Bandon for Champ of the Week. Catherine said they have served the farming community for many generations supplying coal and gas. She said the friendly team in the yard is so very helpful and always on hand to make sure that the customer is very quickly and efficiently attended to. The owners Nodhlaig and TJ Crowley are tremendous workers and their day goes beyond working hours six days a week, she added. She also said the office team led by Jim Flynn, the manager and Josie McCarthy is very welcoming and shows a genuine interest in the customer.

