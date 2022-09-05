Look inside the €7k-per-week Kerry country house Garth Brooks will stay in between gigs

Country superstar Garth Brooks will deliver his long-awaited five nights at Croke Park this month. He will be in Dublin for the concerts over two weekends, but for the days in between, he will be spending his time further south.

The Unanswered Prayers singer has yet to arrive in Ireland according to concert organisers but Brooks is understood to be staying in Co Kerry between gigs, booking the 18-century Beaufort House near Killarney for his time outside the capital.

The hallway at Beaufort House

Local councillor John O’Donoghue said the Kingdom is "delighted and very honoured that he’s chosen Kerry" as his home away from home, "and I suppose, speaking personally from a Killarney perspective, that he’s chosen the greater Killarney area as his base," he told the Mail on Sunday.

“Everybody is very proud of the fact that such a global superstar is coming down.”

Beaufort House's library

Beaufort House overlooks the River Laune and is set in 40 acres of woodland. The current house was built in 1760 by the De Moleyns, who were Earls of Ventry. Built around three walls of a previous castle, it is thought to be the oldest inhabited space in Kerry.

The drawing room at Beaufort House

Beaufort House is available for holiday rentals, with accommodation for eight people in four en suite rooms. It has a formal dining room, drawing room, open fire, a comfortable library and a fully equipped guest kitchen.

It costs €7,000 to book Beaufort House for a week, or €1,000 per night, in the current high season. According to its website, the rates include everything except utilities, which are metered and charged at cost.

The Yellow Room, one of the bedrooms at Beaufort House

Owners Donald and Rachel Cameron say their accommodation offers good value for money compared to hotels and B&Bs in nearby Killarney.

“Rental rate for just the House works out at about €125 euros per person per night or €250 euros per room per night against a Killarney 4 star hotel room average of €165 euros per person/ €330 euros per room. We offer not only luxurious rooms but the privacy of a Country House,” their website states.

The kitchen at Beaufort House

Previous guests have been wowed by Beaufort House, earning it five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.

“It’s not like any other place I have ever stayed. The house itself is just out of this world. It makes you feel like you have your own Downton Abbey all to yourselves. It was very homely at the same time,” one person wrote in a review. Another reviewer simply stated: “I wish we could stay here forever.”