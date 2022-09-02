Simon Delaney to leave Ireland AM after 7 years

Simon Delaney has announced he is leaving Ireland AM after seven years on the show.

The presenter made the announcement on Friday morning's show alongside co-host Elaine Crowley and guest presenter Killian O'Sullivan.

Delaney, who turned 52 today, said he was leaving to do a "bit of filming," including shooting a new movie.

But, he said, "I'm here for [this] weekend, so you can't get rid of me that easily!"

So, I'm stepping away from the @IrelandAMVMTV red sofa, to film a couple of projects which will take me into next spring. Thank you to all of the brilliant people at VMTV in front & behind the camera, I've loved every minute of it, and most importantly thank you for watching. — Simon Delaney (@SimonDelaneyEsq) September 2, 2022

Taking to Twitter later, he thanked "all of the brilliant people at VMTV", stating that he had "loved every minute of it."

"And most importantly thank you for watching," he added.

The Dublin man has previously made appearances in a range of films and television series such as RTÉ's comedy-drama Bachelors Walk and CBS' legal drama The Good Wife.

The presenter follows a number of his former colleagues who have left the show recently including Anna Daly and Laura Woods.