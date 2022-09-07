Trailer released for Vicky Phelan documentary in cinemas this October 

The trailer for the award-winning feature documentary about Vicky Phelan has landed ahead of its release in Irish cinemas this October.

The documentary, which explores the Kilkenny native's fight to “expose the truth” of the CervicalCheck scandal, was awarded best Irish documentary at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival earlier this year.

Billed as an “exclusive and intimate journey,” VICKY follows the mother of two's very public fight for accountability in the Cervical Check scandal as well as her personal battle to extend her life.

Directed by Sasha King, the film centers around Vicky herself, as well as featuring interviews from oncologists, medical experts and Phelan’s legal representative Cian O’Carroll.

The film promises to take audiences "behind the headlines of the CervicalCheck debacle and Vicky Phelan’s journey to expose one of the greatest health scandals in Ireland's history."

Following the discovery that her smear test results were incorrect, Vicky Phelan took her case to the High Court settling her case, "with no admission of liability on the part of the laboratory or health services."

"However she resolutely refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and undeterred despite her own devastating diagnosis, she vowed to fight for justice on behalf of all those affected.

"It was later discovered that hundreds of women were misdiagnosed and could have benefitted from earlier treatment."

The public will be able to see the film in their local cinema from October 7.