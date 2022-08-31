Love Island's Ekin-Su is coming to Ireland this Saturday

Love Island's 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is jetting into Dublin this Saturday.

The Turkish actress, singer, model and television personality won this year's season of Love Island alongside so-called 'Italian stallion' Davide Sanclimenti, winning nearly two thirds of the public vote.

The reality star will be heading to Blanchardstown for the launch of BPerfect's first Dublin store, which kicks off at 2pm on level two of the shopping centre.

The Dublin store will offer a range of beauty brands alongside BPerfect’s coveted cosmetics range, such as Voduz, Mrs Glam, P.Louise Cosmetics, HNB Cosmetics, Inglot Cosmetics, Doll Beauty, Pink Honey, Glow Hub Skincare and Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Indiyah Polack, who was a runner-up on the show with Wexford man Dami Hope, is also rumoured to be flying into Dublin in the coming days.