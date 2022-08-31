Love Island's Ekin-Su is coming to Ireland this Saturday

Indiyah is also rumoured to be heading to Dublin in the coming days
Love Island's Ekin-Su is coming to Ireland this Saturday

The Turkish actress, singer, model and television personality won this year's season of Love Island alongside Davide Sanclimenti

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 10:48
Nicole Glennon

Love Island's 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is jetting into Dublin this Saturday.

The Turkish actress, singer, model and television personality won this year's season of Love Island alongside so-called 'Italian stallion' Davide Sanclimenti, winning nearly two thirds of the public vote.

The reality star will be heading to Blanchardstown for the launch of BPerfect's first Dublin store, which kicks off at 2pm on level two of the shopping centre.

Ekin-Su wil be helping launch BPerfect's first store in Dublin
Ekin-Su wil be helping launch BPerfect's first store in Dublin

The Dublin store will offer a range of beauty brands alongside BPerfect’s coveted cosmetics range, such as Voduz, Mrs Glam, P.Louise Cosmetics, HNB Cosmetics, Inglot Cosmetics, Doll Beauty, Pink Honey, Glow Hub Skincare and Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Indiyah Polack, who was a runner-up on the show with Wexford man Dami Hope, is also rumoured to be flying into Dublin in the coming days.

Read More

10 TV shows for September: Lord of the Rings, Irish history, sci-fi drama 

More in this section

Orlando Bloom enjoys ‘best coffee he ever tasted’ on Cork city break with Katy Perry Orlando Bloom enjoys ‘best coffee he ever tasted’ on Cork city break with Katy Perry
Pregnant seal in Kinsale makes way back to water after causing a stir Pregnant seal in Kinsale makes way back to water after causing a stir
Cork Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson ties the knot with girlfriend in Kerry  Cork Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson ties the knot with girlfriend in Kerry 
<p>Charlbi Dean (Doug Peters/PA)</p>

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices