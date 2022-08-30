10 TV shows for September: Lord of the Rings, Irish history, sci-fi drama 

The Rings of Power

Amazon Prime, Friday, Sept 2

The eagerly-awaited Lord of the Rings prequel is set thousands of years before the adventures of Frodo and co, but does feature such familiar characters as Galadriel the elf and the evil Sauron. Season one has eight episodes, with Amazon planning another four series in an investment that’s already cost over €1.25 billion.

The Wild Gardener

RTÉ One, Sept 9

Previously seen on BBC, this gorgeous two-part documentary has wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson returning to Co Wicklow to rewild the garden of his old family home. The creation of a pond and a major replanting regime will inspire anyone who’d like to do more for nature.

North Sea Connection

RTÉ One, Sunday, Sept 4

A new crime series set in the west of Ireland. A traditional fishing clan are plunged into turmoil when one of the brothers gets involved with a Swedish drug-smuggling cartel. Like many Irish families, it falls to the sister to get them back on track.

The Island

RTÉ One, Sept 11

Liz Bonnin presents a series that explores Ireland’s history back to about 1.8 billion years when the island was actually two pieces of land south of the equator. In episode one, she shows how evidence for the the collision of the two separate entities can still be seen at the Shannon estuary.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Netflix, Sept 16

Season two of the Wicklow-shot teen drama series sees Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke join the cast. After a largely quiet life so far, his character has to spring into action to get his mentor out of prison.

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England.

This England

Sky Atlantic/NOW, Sept 21

It feels a bit early to be eking drama out of the reign of Boris Johnson, but writer/director Michael Winterbottom has dived in for a five-part look at the early days of his stewardship. Between Brexit and Covid, what could go wrong? Kenneth Branagh is in the lead role.

Genevieve O'Reilly in Andor.

Andor

Disney+, September 21

Yet another Star Wars offshoot series, following the adventures of Cassion Andor five years before the Rogue One film. Familiar faces in the cast include Irish actresses Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, and Fiona Shaw.

Blonde

Netflix, Sept 28

A largely-fictionalised film about the life of Marilyn Monroe, with Cuban actress Ana Celia de Armas Caso in the lead role. Largely shot in black and white, it looks like being an unconventional take on the screen icon, and the early-life traumas that led to her tragic demise.

Inside Man

BBC One, tbc

Steven Moffat previously shone with such series as Dracula and Sherlock, and tantalises here with a thriller starring Stanley Tucci and David Tennant. A twisty plot connects an inmate on death row and a local vicar.

Jungle

Amazon Prime, Sept 30

TV networks don’t always do youth culture well, so hopefully this six-part drama set in the London rap and drill scenes is up to the mark. At the very least, we’re guaranteed an impressive soundtrack, and appearances from the likes of Tinie Tempah and Big Narstie.