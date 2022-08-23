The Skin Nerd: How to be ‘water-responsible’ when it comes to skincare and four top tips

You don’t have to be an avid follower of the news to be aware of the mounting concern over water shortages. According to Mintel, global concern over water scarcity has risen from 27% in 2021 to 31% in 2022 — and the figures explain why. WGSN, the trend forecasting agency that predicted "waterless washing" would be a key trend this year, has claimed that factors such as population growth are increasing global water demand by 1% year on year. Couple this with the data that the average person in the western world consumes 140 litres of water daily and that the global population is predicted to reach a huge 10.2bn by 2050 and the problem is clear — demand could exceed supply.

Water scarcity presents a challenge for skincare brands and consumers. Firstly, the rising consumer awareness of water scarcity is fueling demand for products that use less water. This in itself is a challenge, as water is one of the most common ingredients found in personal care products, with beauty products containing between 60-95% water. Often used as a filler ingredient, water is usually the first ingredient on a product's INCI list (labelled aqua) but it isn’t just the water inside our products that we need to consider. We also need to be mindful of the water used during the lifecycle of these products and that which we ourselves use alongside the product — from long, hot showers to leaving the tap running mid-cleanse.