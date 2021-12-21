The Skin Nerd: The biggest beauty trends to watch out for in 2022

As the year draws to a close, the nerd in me can’t wait to look ahead to how skincare might look in the coming twelve months! Innovations in sustainable beauty, a more conscientious approach to inclusivity and investment in active ingredients are shaping the skincare market in so many exciting ways that are sure to make a huge impact on skincare from 2022 and beyond...

Inclusive beauty

According to Mintel, over four in ten UK adults agree that beauty brands fail to acknowledge the needs of people with disabilities. Adapting product development to account for different abilities is still niche within the personal care category but Olay has made strides with their recent introduction of an easy open lid to help to improve the accessibility of the brand’s moisturiser products.

The lid features a wing cap and Braile text and was developed in partnership with consumers with a range of disabilities. It is also great to note that Olay chose not to patent the product, therefore encouraging competitors to follow suit and enabling further accessibility in beauty.

Shiseido have also worked to be more inclusive with the launch of the VisionAiry Gel Lipstick, which is designed with triple gel technology to impart a cooling sensation that aims to help visually impaired consumers better guide their makeup application.

Body care boom

The skincare market proved resilient during lockdown, with skin care products accounting for 42% of the cosmetic market in 2020. * At home treatments rose in demand and holistic, whole-body rituals have become popular following the increased focus on self-care. Hand care is another key focus with increased hand-washing accelerating the need for care and nourishment.

Acid reigns

Acids accounted for 40% of the most searched skin care ingredients in the UK in 2021*. Fruit-derived mandelic acid is considered one of the latest rising skincare stars, with the acid said to help improve elasticity and firmness**

Salicylic acid was also crowned the top trending ingredient in the UK according to a report by WeThrift, averaging at 72,000 searches per month. Hyaluronic acid came in second at 64,000 searches a month, whilst tranexamic acid and azelaic acid also made the list.

Planet-friendly packaging

Smarter, more sustainable packaging has become increasingly expected, with the popularity of refillable and reusable packaging achieving growth of 11.9% in 2021. ***

Brands such as Skingredients, Kiehl’s and Charlotte Tilbury introduced refillable packaging, whilst The Body Shop and L’Occitane debuted in-store refill stations, encouraging creative solutions to waste reduction.

Waterless beauty

The trend for waterless beauty is likely to continue into 2022, with the UN predicting that by 2025, two-thirds of the planet's population will be living in water-stressed conditions due to factors such as population growth which has increased the global demand for water by 1% year on year. ****

Removing water from a product not only expands its shelf life but can also reduce the weight and volume of a product – lowering its carbon emissions. Dry and solid products, that are activated by water have been said to be the future of waterless beauty, with Mintel stating that 13% of UK consumers are already interested in dry-use personal care products.

Barrier protection

Expect to see more products including ‘barrier protection’ in their name as the continued use of face coverings and subsequent skin concerns such as maskne and congestion leads many more hoomans to be ultra-aware of their skin barrier and the importance of protecting it.

As the body’s largest organ, the skin’s delicate barrier has an important function and assisting it by wearing SPF daily and replenishing it in the evening will help to keep it working optimally.

The Nerdie Pick

This lipid-rich oil is like a comfort blanket for winter skin, tending to multiple barrier restorative needs.

Working in harmony with the skin's own lipid layer, this fast-absorbing oil helps to boost hydration and strengthen the skin’s protective barrier thanks to the inclusion of omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Lupin seed oil and marine extracts are also included to improve suppleness, the appearance of firmness and to help to smooth the complexion.

Apply 1-2 drops to damp skin both AM & PM for replenished skin that’s ready to face the elements.

Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment, €73.45, cultbeauty.com