Laura Whitmore will not host next series of Love Island 

Laura Whitmore will not be returning to the show for its next season 

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 20:40
Nicole Glennon

Laura Whitmore has announced she will not host the next series of Love Island, citing scheduling conflicts and elements of the show she found "very difficult." 

The Bray-born presenter has been hosting the popular reality dating show since 2020 when she took over from the late Caroline Flack.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Whitmore shared that she won't be hosting the next series of the show stating: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands."

The 37-year-old, who is married to Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and also hosts the spin-off Aftershow, said she was only planning on filling in for Caroline for a series.

"And it turned into 3 series."

"I hope I did you proud Caroline," she added, with a red heart emoji.

The news follows the presenter's recent decision to quit her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

In sync: Tracking your menstrual cycle can improve your life — here's how 

