Munster doctor who worked in Tralee hospital during pandemic crowned Miss Ireland

Munster doctor Ivanna McMahon has been crowned Miss Ireland 2022.

The event took place at the Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre Castlebar on Saturday evening.

Ivana was Miss Munster, representing her home county of Clare.

The event is sponsored by eco brand TanOrganic, and centered on the theme ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

The contestants have had a challenging few months ahead of the final, with public speaking events, modelling opportunities, social media, debating and more.

The 27-year-old wowed the crowds by playing the harp on stage.

Miss Munster Ivanna McMahon pictured as she played the harp on stage earlier in the evening prior to it being announced that she won Miss Ireland 2022.

Ivanna studied medicine in University College Cork and graduated in 2020. She worked in the GP scheme in Tralee General Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Miss Ireland Franchise has a strong history of charity, and all finalists had to raise money and awareness for a charity of their choice.

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €351,220 for various charities including Laura Lynn and Temple Street. This year, they partnered with Variety Ireland, which is an Irish charity that has helped sick and disadvantaged children since 1951.

Miss Munster Ivanna McMahon (27) from Barefield, Ennis, Co Clare (Right) pictured on stage with Miss Galway Ava Matthews prior to it being announced that she won Miss Ireland 2022.

Following Ivannas's hard work during the pandemic, she can down enjoy her winnings which includes an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives for a photoshoot later in the autumn.

The Clare doctor was also signed to an agency, and received fantastic prizes such as jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products.

Doctor Ivanna McMahon pictured as she awoke to her first day of being Miss Ireland 2022 after she was crowned Miss Ireland 2022.

Ivanna will also represent Ireland at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.