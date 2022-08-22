Munster doctor who worked in Tralee hospital during pandemic crowned Miss Ireland

It was a very impressive event which saw exceptional women from all over Ireland showcase their talents 
Ivanna McMahon (27) from Barefield, Ennis, Co Clare who was crowned Miss Ireland 2022. Pictures: Brian McEvoy

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 13:08
Sarah Cullen

Munster doctor Ivanna McMahon has been crowned Miss Ireland 2022. 

The event took place at the Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre Castlebar on Saturday evening. 

Ivana was Miss Munster, representing her home county of Clare. 

The event is sponsored by eco brand TanOrganic, and centered on the theme ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

The contestants have had a challenging few months ahead of the final, with public speaking events, modelling opportunities, social media, debating and more. 

The 27-year-old wowed the crowds by playing the harp on stage. 

Ivanna studied medicine in University College Cork and graduated in 2020. She worked in the GP scheme in Tralee General Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Miss Ireland Franchise has a strong history of charity, and all finalists had to raise money and awareness for a charity of their choice. 

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €351,220 for various charities including Laura Lynn and Temple Street. This year, they partnered with Variety Ireland, which is an Irish charity that has helped sick and disadvantaged children since 1951. 

Following Ivannas's hard work during the pandemic, she can down enjoy her winnings which includes an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives for a photoshoot later in the autumn.

The Clare doctor was also signed to an agency, and received fantastic prizes such as jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products.

Ivanna will also represent Ireland at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

