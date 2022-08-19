All the Michael Collins centenary events coming up this weekend in West Cork

The Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration has kicked off in Cork this week, and there are still a lot of events to attend.
Takes place tonight in Lisavaird Community Hall and will be followed by entertainment from Johnny McEvoy, St James GAA Scór All Ireland Champions, Emma O’Flynn Dance Group, Lisavaird School Presentation, Half Set by local dancers and a trad Session
Tickets are €10 and available from Hurleys Fuel Store and Lisavaird Community Hall
Takes place tonight at 8 pm at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross. Screening followed by live music.
Taking place at 2 pm at Faxbridge through Pearse St. and finish at Emmet Square.
Will feature brass bands, vintage cars, period dress and more.
Ceremony is put on by Cork County Board on behalf of Cork GAA Clubs. Takes place at Michael Collins Statue, Emmet Square, at 2:45 pm.
Re-enactments and pageantry of some iconic scenes from Michael Collins life. Taking place at Emmet Square at 3 pm.
Clonakilty Brass Band in Emmet Square, Barrack Street Band in Asna Square and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann on Pearse St. Kicks off at 3.30 pm.
Taking place at Clonakilty Parish Centre at 4:00 pm.
Michael Collins House Museum open evening has free entry and booking is not required. Opens at 4:00 pm and latest entry is 7:30 pm.
Taking place at 4:00 pm at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross.
Sams Cross Commemoration Committee are having a wreath laying ceremony at Venue Sams Cross. It starts at 11:00 am.
Taking place at Béal na Bláth at 3pm.
In hopes of breaking a world record, there will be the largest gathering of people named Michael Collins. Taking place at Newcestown Village at 4:00 pm.
Trad Music and Irish Dancing at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross. Starting at 4:00 pm.
This is a free event, no prebooking required, but spaces are limited. Taking place at Emmet Square.
5pm: The Young Fella Documentary Premiere
6.30pm: Beloved Enemy (1936)
8pm: Michael Collins (1996)
Taking place at the Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon. Tickets are €15 available on Eventbrite.ie
Taking place all day, long wait times anticipated.
At the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisavaird. Starting at 5:30 pm.
Leaving at 6:00 pm, via Woodfield by Cumann Seanchais.
A toast at the same time he left Sams Cross for the last time 100 years ago, 6:15 pm at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross.
Official Wreath Laying Ceremony at Béal na Blá
Mayor of County Cork, Danny Collins will lay a wreath to coincide with Michael Collins approximate time of death, at 7:30 pm.
Michael Collins Statue in Clonakilty at 9:00 pm.
Taking place at Sam's Cross at 10:00 pm.