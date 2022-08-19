All the Michael Collins centenary events coming up this weekend in West Cork

The Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration has kicked off in Cork this week, and there are still a lot of events to attend.

Friday 19

Michael Collins’ life in Woodfield, Sam’s Cross and Lisavaird presented by Sam’s Cross Michael Collins Commemoration Committee in conjunction with Cumann Seanchais Cloich na Coillte

Takes place tonight in Lisavaird Community Hall and will be followed by entertainment from Johnny McEvoy, St James GAA Scór All Ireland Champions, Emma O’Flynn Dance Group, Lisavaird School Presentation, Half Set by local dancers and a trad Session

Tickets are €10 and available from Hurleys Fuel Store and Lisavaird Community Hall

Movie Night- Hang up Your Brightest Colours

Takes place tonight at 8 pm at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross. Screening followed by live music.





Saturday 20

Michael Collins Commemoration Parade

Taking place at 2 pm at Faxbridge through Pearse St. and finish at Emmet Square.

Will feature brass bands, vintage cars, period dress and more.

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Ceremony is put on by Cork County Board on behalf of Cork GAA Clubs. Takes place at Michael Collins Statue, Emmet Square, at 2:45 pm.

Re-enactments and pageantry

Re-enactments and pageantry of some iconic scenes from Michael Collins life. Taking place at Emmet Square at 3 pm.

Band Recitals

Clonakilty Brass Band in Emmet Square, Barrack Street Band in Asna Square and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann on Pearse St. Kicks off at 3.30 pm.

Michael Collins Symposium

Taking place at Clonakilty Parish Centre at 4:00 pm.

Museum Open Evening

Michael Collins House Museum open evening has free entry and booking is not required. Opens at 4:00 pm and latest entry is 7:30 pm.

Michael Collins Treasure Hunt

Taking place at 4:00 pm at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross.

Sunday 21

Wreath laying Ceremony

Sams Cross Commemoration Committee are having a wreath laying ceremony at Venue Sams Cross. It starts at 11:00 am.

Michael Collins Commemoration Oration

Taking place at Béal na Bláth at 3pm.

World Record Attempt

In hopes of breaking a world record, there will be the largest gathering of people named Michael Collins. Taking place at Newcestown Village at 4:00 pm.

Clonakilty Black Pudding BBQ

Trad Music and Irish Dancing at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross. Starting at 4:00 pm.

Outdoor Cinema Event

This is a free event, no prebooking required, but spaces are limited. Taking place at Emmet Square.

5pm: The Young Fella Documentary Premiere

6.30pm: Beloved Enemy (1936)

8pm: Michael Collins (1996)

Paddy Cullivans Michael Collins stage show hosted by Creative Bandon.

Taking place at the Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon. Tickets are €15 available on Eventbrite.ie

Monday 22

Open Day at Michael Collins House Museum

Taking place all day, long wait times anticipated.

October 1922: The funeral of the Irish politician and Sinn Fein leader Michael Collins in Dublin. Collins was killed by anti-treaty republicans in an ambush near Bandon in County Cork. Picture: Topical Press Agency

Anniversary Mass

At the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisavaird. Starting at 5:30 pm.

Coach trip from Clonakilty to Béal na Blá

Leaving at 6:00 pm, via Woodfield by Cumann Seanchais.

A Toast to Michael Collins

A toast at the same time he left Sams Cross for the last time 100 years ago, 6:15 pm at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross.

Official Wreath Laying Ceremony at Béal na Blá

Mayor of County Cork, Danny Collins will lay a wreath to coincide with Michael Collins approximate time of death, at 7:30 pm.

Civil War: Michael Collins addresses an election meeting. Picture: Independent News And Media

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Michael Collins Statue in Clonakilty at 9:00 pm.

Wreath laying ceremony by Sam's Cross Commemoration Committee

Taking place at Sam's Cross at 10:00 pm.