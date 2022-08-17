Rosanna Davison opens up about friendship with Ukrainian surrogate Anastasiia

From a long and difficult road to motherhood to surrogacy and her ‘miracle’ twin boys, Rosanna Davison’s story has touched so many of us.

Now, three years after her first child was born, her friendship with surrogate Anastasiia Berezan and the pair's journey back into one another's lives is having a similar impact.

In 2019, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke became parents to their first child Sophia, who was born via gestational surrogate in Ukraine.

The pair had been trying to start a family for some time, with Rosanna suffering multiple miscarriages before they decided on international surrogacy.

The day Sophia was born in 2019 was the day Rosanna first met her gestational surrogate, Anastasiia Berezan, or Nastia as she is known by family and friends.

“I remember feeling very grateful and also emotional because I felt that should have been my pregnancy, I should have been able to carry my own daughter, but I couldn’t, and it brought the whole human side of our pregnancy to the fore,” Rosanna says in an interview with Irish Country Magazine.

Rosanna Davison at Leinster House following a report of the joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy launch that sets out the pathway to a legal framework for parenthood through ethical surrogacy in Ireland. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Rosanna would go on to conceive naturally and give birth to healthy twin boys, Hugo and Oscar in 2020 and come April 2022, she was welcoming Anastasiia and her family to Ireland after helping them flee from war-torn Ukraine.

Now, the pair have a great friendship and have found their own ways of overcoming the language barrier.

“The day of the invasion, just like everyone else I was in utter shock and disbelief. I felt sick with worry for her. Wes and I turned to each other and said we have to help Nastia,” Rosanna says. “What she did for us and our family, she gave us the greatest gift you can give someone, and now we have to help her.”

After a long two months, Anastasiia and her family finally arrived in Ireland after travelling through Poland and Germany with their husky in tow. After a couple of weeks, Rosanna said they were settling into their new home and finding their way around.

Rosanna and Anastasiia on the cover of the latest issue of Irish Country Magazine.

Having been paired with Anastasiia through a clinic in Ukraine when Rosanna started on the journey to international surrogacy, both she and Anastasiia have given one other an amazing gift and now, they continue to meet up every week with Google Translate helping them to communicate.

“You could totally see straight away the friendship that they have,” says Irish Country Magazine editor, Klara Heron who interviewed the pair. “They communicate mostly over WhatsApp and Instagram so they’re able to chat that way, but they have a really special bond and I think you can actually see from the photo that we used on the cover — that friendship. I think it’s really clear.”

Thinking back to the day Sophia was born and she first met Anastasiia, Rosanna says: "I remember thinking 'My goodness, this woman has just given birth to our child, how could we ever repay her'."