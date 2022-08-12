Line of Duty star Martin Compston spotted in Cork

Fans of Line of Duty might be doing some investigative work of their own after finding out Martin Compston is in West Cork this week.
The Scottish actor, who is best known for playing Anti-Corruption Unit D.I. Steve Arnott in the hit BBC drama, is reportedly visiting our shores for a family holiday with his wife, actress and realtor Tianna Chanel Flynn, and their son Brodie.
The on-screen detective was sniffed out by fan and station work Pat Healy, who grabbed a picture with the actor, calling him a "sound man" on Twitter.
D.I. Steve Arnott “Line of Duty” a sound man 😎 @JimmystaffordDJ pic.twitter.com/3HXMvs1A6h— Pat Healy (@Patrick94137061) August 10, 2022
Compston took to his Instagram Stories earlier this week to ask fans which Munster-famous beverage he should sample during his time in Rebel county.
The four hopeful contenders were Barry's Tea, Murphy's, Beamish, and Tanor. No word yet on which one he's tried.