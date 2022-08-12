Richie Sadlier and wife expecting first child following fertility battle

'Big hugs to anyone out there currently travelling the same path'
Richie Sadlier and wife expecting first child following fertility battle

Richie Sadlier baby news. Picture: @richiesadlier via Instagram

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 09:05
Maeve Lee

Former football star and RTÉ pundit Richie Sadlier has revealed that he and his wife are expecting their first child together after being told that they may never conceive naturally.

The author and podcaster took to Instagram to share the joyous news with his 12.7k followers alongside a photo with his wife Fiona Ward who was smiling from ear to ear as she held up their sonogram pictures.

The baby news comes four years after the couple were told that they could not conceive naturally and as Sadlier put it, “umpteen fertility consultations, scans, injections, embryo transfers, tears, hugs, and negative pregnancy tests later”.

“I’m bloody delighted to share the news that my amazing wife @fionaward25 is now 15 weeks pregnant … naturally!” he said in the post.

“I know everyone finds their own way through challenges like this, but we chose to speak openly to friends and family about what we were going through from day one, so we got their support when we needed it and the space when we asked for it.” 

He added that they are “so grateful for all for the encouragement, support, solidarity and love” they received along the way.

“Big hugs to anyone out there currently travelling the same path,” he added.

The happy couple received numerous comments and messages of congratulations in response to the post.

"And now I am crying!!! I am absolutely delighted for you both as I know how wanted this lil baba is. Sending all our love and we look forward to a play date in the future," wrote broadcaster Síle Seoige.

"Huge congrats guys, it really is the best news. Delighted for ye," added RTÉ sports presenter Jacqui Hurley.

Sadlier and Ward tied the knot during the summer of 2019 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

“Three years on, and still laughing. Happy anniversary,” the RTÉ pundit said in a post at the time.

