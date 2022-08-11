Brian McFadden shares photos of allergic reaction after bee sting

The singer joked he got 'free Botox and fillers'
The former Westlife star shared photos and videos of his face after he was stung by a bee Picture: @brianmcfadden123 / Instagram

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 09:12
Nicole Glennon

Brian McFadden has shared photos of his face following a bee sting, joking that it's resulted in "free Botox and fillers."

The former Westlife star, 42, was stung while enjoying the fine weather, and unfortunately suffered an allergic reaction which caused his face to swell up. Luckily, his pal Brian Ormond was on hand to drive him to the hospital. 

Sharing photo and video and updates of his face post-sting with his 315K Instagram followers, McFadden said he was "owning" the look, jokingly singing “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO.

The singer suffered an allergic reaction to the sting

His daughters, Molly and Lily McFadden, 20 and 19, didn't miss the opportunity to slag off their dad in the comments with Molly joking that he "must’ve really pissed off" his plastic surgeon.

“What have I told you about getting lip fillers off of Amazon???!!," Lily added. 

Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson attend the National Film Awards 2019 

McFadden shares his two older daughters with his ex Kerry Katona, whom he was married to between 2002 and 2006. McFadden also has a one-year-old daughter, Ruby, with his fiancé, P.E teacher Danielle Parkinson.

He recently shared photos of his daughter Molly graduating from Trinity College Dublin, sharing he was "so proud."

Brian McFadden shares photos of allergic reaction after bee sting

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams filming new TV show in Ibiza

