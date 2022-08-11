Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams filming new TV show in Ibiza

It will involve “sex and wellness.”
Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams filming new TV show in Ibiza

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams are filming in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 08:27
Nicole Glennon

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams are filming their first TV show together.

The co-hosts of one of Ireland’s most popular podcasts, My Therapist Ghosted Me, are currently in Ibiza to film the unnamed show with E4.

The Dublin stand-up comic shared the news on her Instagram, posing for a mirror selfie with Williams.

While the topic of the show is being kept tightly under wraps, the pair did let slip on the podcast that it will involve “sex and wellness.” 

McNally is staying with Williams, her sister Amber, her husband Spencer Matthews, and their three kids, Theodore, Gigi and Otto in a villa during her time in Ibiza.

Posting to her Instagram stories, the 39-year-old said she didn’t bring any fake tan on her travels as she assumed Williams, who is the face of her own tan brand Bare by Vogue, would have loads.

But, there wasn’t “a drop of it” to be found in the villa, and she said she’d have to film their new show “looking like a báinne bottle”.

Recently, Williams revealed she had a new show landing on E4 this month.

