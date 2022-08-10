Travelling plus-size: 'You have as much right to enjoy travel in the body you’re in as anyone else’

It’s safe to say air travel in the time of coronavirus is not the most stress-free activity.

There are extra forms to be filled out, stifling masks to be worn onboard aircraft, and massive delays at airports following two years of pent-up demand.

But how would you feel if on top of all of this, you had to worry about being shamed for your body size by other passengers?

This week, a travel TikToker went viral after posting a video captioned: "POV: When you board the plane early and then have the anxious 10 minute wait praying no big people or children sit next to you.”

The video, which has been viewed over 921,000 times, prompted a conversation about the anxiety some people face when travelling, with some commenters on the video saying views like those expressed in the video are the reason they don’t travel. The comment section underneath the video has since been disabled by the user.

Louise McSharry: I just want to say to fat people like me, your life is just as important as her life. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Presenter and podcaster Louise McSharry, who has spoken openly in the past about fat-shaming and the struggle to find fashionable clothes for plus-size women, responded to the TikTok on her Instagram, saying views like that "directly contribute to other people’s unhappiness.”

“There are people in those comments saying that they’ll never travel because of views like this, because they are worried about things like this,” she said.

"I just want to say to fat people like me, your life is just as important as her life, you deserve to travel just as much as she does, don’t let people like her stop you from going out, going on holidays and living your life.

“It is not your fault that the airline industry doesn’t cater for people who are even slightly above average size. That’s not your fault. That’s the airline industry's fault."

Limiting lives

Researcher and lecturer Margaret Steele says shaming people about their weight is harmful. Picture: Larry Cummins

Margaret Steele, a researcher and lecturer who specialises in food and obesity, says it is not a “theoretical question” as to whether viewpoints like those expressed in that viral TikTok affect the behaviour of bigger people.

"We know people limit their travel, they limit other aspects of their lifestyle, they limit what they would wear, they limit where they go to eat, whether they go to a certain theatre, whether they go to a certain gig.”

The belief that fatness is a sign of moral inferiority runs deep in our culture, Steele says, and our weight is perceived to be under our individual control.

“When people believe a person is making a choice to be bigger, they feel they can blame them."

The misguided belief that all bigger people want to lose the weight, and that shaming people can help them to lose it, is likely another reason why people feel entitled to make comments like those expressed in the TikTok.

But research suggests fat-shaming does more harm than good according to Steele.

"If what you want is to stop people from engaging in a harmful behavior, such as overeating, making them feel shame is the worst way to go about it."

It is also worth noting that there are lots of people "who happen to be fat and aren't engaged in any kind of harmful behavior," she adds.

"They're not overeating, they're not sedentary, they're not underexercising, they just happen to be bigger."

'I am a size 18 — I've never experienced nasty comments travelling'

Travel blogger Sian Christina Howell: 'It's very sad that someone like that could stop someone else from exploring the world'

For travel blogger and plus-size model Sian Christina Howell, the video says more about the woman expressing the views than anything else.

"To be honest, I feel sorry for that girl. She should be pitied for [having] such a toxic mindset," she said.

"I am a size 18, and in all my experiences travelling, I've never experienced [comments] like that."

But the most important thing to be emphasised following the virality of this TikTok, is that most people are "kind" and plus-size travellers should not be put off travelling by unkind comments.

"It's very sad that someone like that could stop someone else from exploring the world," according to Howell, who has visited 53 countries and is soon to tick off her 54th.

"But for every nasty comment, there's 100 people that will be kind to you and not see your weight [as an issue]. Most people don't care. People know planes are cramped. If you want space, buy business class!"

"You have as much right to enjoy travel, to enjoy your life, in the body you’re in, as anyone else.

"Don’t let anything or anyone hold you back."