'Her spirit is soaring high': Síle Seoige pays tribute to her grandmother who died aged 102

Síle Seoige has paid tribute to her grandmother, Bidín, who passed away on Saturday night two months shy of her 103rd birthday.

Síle wrote on her Instagram that it was "the end of an era."

"Our gorgeous Granny, Bidín (102 years & 10 months) gently took her last breath on Saturday night and today we celebrated her life and said goodbye to an incredible woman who certainly left her mark in the most beautiful way....through kindness."

Síle Seoige with her late grandmother Bidín. Picture: Síle Seoige/Instagram

"Granny was of the warmest people you'd ever meet, her hugs were legendary and I'm so proud to have been her granddaughter.

"Her spirit is soaring high."

Many of Síle's friends have commented offering their condolences on the sad passing of Bidín.

Glenda Gilson wrote: "What a great age.. but never easy losing a loved one especially a great woman like your granny" while Stefanie Preissner said "thinking of you pal xx".

Amy De Bhrun joined the sympathisers and sent "lots of love" to Síle and family. "What a beautiful legacy to leave behind her x.

Síle told the Irish Mirror in 2020 that she was "in bits, bawling crying" when she couldn't visit her grandmother when she turned 101, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I just felt it this week as my nana turned 101 and I couldn’t be there, it broke my heart."