ADHD Ireland moves Leeside with pop-up events available as it seeks new premises 

Amid a huge increase in awareness and knowledge, and a shift to establishing further acceptance and accommodation in wider society, the conversation around neurodivergence including autism, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia will inevitably grow louder as diagnoses continue across the age spectrum, along with demand on services and assistance.

One organisation putting together a bottom line of support on a non-profit basis is ADHD Ireland, involved in creating awareness, spreading information, providing support groups and training, as well as accrediting public institutions like primary schools for ADHD-friendliness. The group’s Cork Services Development Manager, Martin Finn — whose own ADHD presents as inattentive — talks about their work.

“The mission statement is to support people affected by ADHD, and that's all the demographics, from young children to the elderly. We create awareness by providing information on the website, and directly to schools, businesses and individuals. Every possible avenue, really to get the word out there, is what we do.

“But awareness simply isn't enough anymore. People can be aware, but there's the stigma there, if we can get to acceptance, then that's the ultimate goal. We run support meetings online and in person, for ADHD adults, parents of primary school children, parents of secondary school children, for men, separately, for women, for couples... there's so many different angles that you can take with it.

“We have a school accreditation program, which we're rolling out at the moment in Cork, the idea being that the right information is given to principals, teachers, and SNAs, so that they can identify the issue in school, identify someone who might have it and put the supports in place and get them on the road to diagnosis.

“There's also regular campaigns for getting the word out to employers, so that ADHD people in the workplace can have the accommodations they need, because it falls under the Disability Act 2010.”

In providing that one-stop shop for advice, information and support, the organisation’s support groups see a wide variety of people presenting with ADHD, making evident the variety of needs that fall within the remit.

“You get so many different people with so many different presentations of ADHD, it's hugely complex. You might have some people, and their physical hyperactivity is the main issue, some people present as completely calm but cannot finish a task, they cannot get out to work in the morning. What's really surprising to me is that these people actually cannot do [a task], they really want to do it, have the best intentions, but they physically cannot get to it.

“That's where it's a real eye opener — they talk to people like themselves, feel better that they're in the same boat, then start to meet others who are a little further down the road, who have found workarounds that have changed their lives. And then they can start to get proper help and support.”

Following the success of a trial in-person support group for primary school parents at the Clayton Hotel in Cork, the organisation is currently seeking Leeside premises to facilitate local advocacy and support — and there’s plenty of call for it, says Finn.

“That event was a real eye-opener because of the relief and joy that parents expressed, so happy that there was an independent voice, an independent service able to provide the services that have always been in Dublin for a long time. With open arms, we're being embraced here, anyway.

“The second I put up a Cork Facebook page, I had teachers from all over wanting information and trying to sign up for the school accreditation programme. People want the service, which is a big help.”

For more information on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and ADHD Ireland’s work, visit adhdireland.ie.

For more information on upcoming events for adults and families in Dublin, Cork and online, visit adhdireland.ie/adhd-events.

What is ADHD?

(Attention Deficity Hyperactivity Disorder) is a neurodevelopmental disorder, though there’s a question mark over the term ‘disorder’ these days. It’s physiological in nature, which a lot of people don’t understand — there are physical things in the brain that make ADHD people the way they are. There are issues with the way dopamine and noradrenaline is processed, basically, which causes people to constantly need novelty, a lack of focus.

“It’s characterised by difficulty with organisation, difficulty with completing tasks, issues with schoolwork and homework for young people, and in the workplace for adults. It’s quite invisible, in that it’s not really apparent to someone who doesn’t have ADHD. I’ve actually come to think of it as a condition of extremes, because it’s extremely invisible, extremely common, at 5% of people, and extremely treatable, actually, when it’s noticed, and people get an assessment.”

- Martin Finn, Cork Service Development Manager, ADHD Ireland