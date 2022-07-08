Neurodivergent travel: Advice and supports for holidays and transport

For many neurodivergent adults and families, planning for a holiday requires different approaches depending on individuals’ needs and strengths.

While much has been made of the potential for overwhelm in the face of large queues and crowded spaces in places like Dublin Airport, such consideration starts early in the holiday planning process.

Claire O’Neill, head of training at neurodivergence non-profit Thriving Autistic, is a neurodivergent adult and a parent of neurodivergent children.

She encourages building upon certainty and familiarity, centring upcoming plans around the family’s collective and individual interests.

Claire O'Neill, Head of Training, ThrivingAutistic

When planning travelling, ‘same’ is good, says O’Neill.

“If you’ve experienced success with a previous holiday or travel experience, it’s OK to replicate it, and every experience doesn’t have to be a brand new, unique experience. Even if you go to the same place, there will be different memories and experiences in that. So building on previous success is important.

“We went on a family holiday to Tenerife, which wouldn’t be my cup of tea. I’m not a fan of the sun, but I love swimming. In that holiday, we just factored in that we all got time to enjoy our interests and our strengths. My son would be very interested in rocks and minerals, and there are lovely caves and cactus gardens there, so a place that might seem very ‘package holiday’ can really speak to people.”

Scrapbooking can be an engaging creative tool for planning, experiencing and sharing a holiday

Visual and mental preparation for new places

In the months, weeks and days coming up to a major holiday, opening up communication about the preparations, journey, and eventual arrival can greatly help establish and reaffirm familiarity.

It is especially the case when discussing new experiences, like arriving at an airport or ferry port for the first time, or new sensations, like flight-related ‘ear-popping’.

“I think a big part of the enjoyment of a holiday is the buildup to it and talking about it,” says O’Neill.

In the run-up to the holiday, she suggests parents ask questions such as: ‘What are you looking forward to?’ and ‘What are you worried about?’ ‘What do you think you might find difficult?’.

“No matter how much you love travelling, I think almost everyone will find an aspect of travelling difficult. It could be that it’s noise, it could be that they’re worried about travel sickness.

“Then [it’s a matter of] building in certainty, being as factual as you can, and not dismissing fears, concerns, or previous difficulties with planning is important.”

A big part of building certainty, and engaging family members on the topic of trips or holidays, is adapting visual and written aids for family members’ requirements.

From looking at videos and discussing them to building a scrapbook of pictures and other cuttings, focusing on the process of familiarisation is essential, says O’Neill.

“Visual and mental preparation can be so important. It’s essential for some people, and it’s just really helpful for others.

“It’s about thinking about why your family member may need this — sometimes, these things are needed for different reasons. It could be somebody that’s very anxious about travelling, so creating more certainty about the travel might be to focus on the visual for some people. It might be difficulty with executive functioning, it might be the organisational aspects of getting through airports and all the different checks for somebody who might be impatient - it’s a matter of [establishing and clarifying] the process.”

Take a collaborative attitude to preparation and packing for travel. Pic: iStock

Packing the essentials and planning for new locations

When it comes to packing for a holiday, a headstart on matters is essential to allow for a full checklist of necessaries to be included and packed away safely, from essentials like chargers and simple, comfy clothes, all the way up to any meds that might be necessary, as well as much-needed comfort items. Preparation can help to foster certainty.

“I would be thinking about function and comfort over fashion, and that would be true of children and adults,” says O’Neill.

“I would have no shame in bringing older, well-washed clothes because if I’m travelling to a new place, with new experiences, I wouldn’t add to the new experiences. Comfort items are essential — and that might be the adults as well as children. For some people, having their own pillow or their own bedwear can make a big difference from the comfort and sensory perspective.”

There also are supports available in most Irish airports: “I know some airports use the sunflower lanyard, which is increasingly becoming a universal symbol or signpost that there is a disability or something like a neurodivergence pin. That’s a matter of family members’ preferences as well because some people will be very comfortable with that, some people will not.”

Airport terminals can be a source of anxiety and sensory distress. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Managing sensory issues in the environment

Maintaining certainty and comfort is vital for adults and children alike when it comes to the day of travel itself.

But it’s important to remember that all modes of transportation come with sensory and experiential challenges, so keeping communication open where possible and availing of transport facilities’ support can help.

“Understanding why airports can be such a challenging environment is beneficial because if a child is not behaving in a way that you would expect or want in an airport, it’s most likely because they can’t, rather than they won’t. It’s looking at the potential or the possible causes of that,” says O’Neill.

“Airports are fabulous, in some ways, in that they’re very visually well-signposted. It’d be very hard to get lost in an airport.But then you have a lot of unexpected sensory issues like tannoys, and if there is a warning, it’s a loud bell.”

Airports are primarily noisy, crowded and “visually very, very overwhelming”, she adds.

Consider using ear defenders or loop earbuds, but “I wouldn’t be trying them on the morning you arrive, they would want to be an aid that a family member is very used to using.”

Wear the most comfortable clothes possible and think about new textures and scents.

“It’s not the morning for trying on new suncream and having strange smells, have the comfort toys but don’t introduce new ones unless you think it will be a welcome distraction, have the familiar.”

In particular with air travel, the journey may also represent a challenge: “Two senses that are probably coming into play in air travel would be interoception (the body’s internal sensations) and vestibular (movement/balance).

Trying to manage your interoception, in terms of your body temperature, and things like that, and keeping hydrated will help with other sensory difficulties that might be encountered in air travel.”

Communication, and familiarisation with meeting points and reception desks, can be of help with safety while on holidays

Staying safe during your family holiday

Arriving at a new destination brings with it an intake of the unfamiliar, which can present different challenges for individuals, depending on sensitivities and needs.

Keeping that sense of certainty in place throughout is key for feeling safe, either when out travelling at destinations and activities or staying in new or unfamiliar surroundings like hotels.

“When you get to your location, doing a walk around, identifying the potential dangers, and pointing them out to your children; and having your few golden rules, like not going to the water in the pool without an adult,” says O’Neill.

“If you have a child that tends to wander, I think if you are staying in a hotel or a resort, it’s really good to alert the reception staff.

“You often have to exit out of the front reception, and they can get to know the children well. It shouldn’t come to that point, but the person on reception is probably a good person for your child to get to know.

“Having a meeting point, if you do get separated — often trips to market days, parks can be popular, so having a designated meeting point if you get lost is important.

“I think for a child to know your mobile number, if that’s appropriate, to have that and to know the name of their hotel, or where they’re staying is really important, as well.

“I would like to see families planning around people’s interests and strengths and taking the whole family into consideration.”

THE PACKING AND PREP LIST

Written by Ailín Kennedy, an ADHD Instagrammer and neurodivergence coach from Cork - @ailsdhd

Ahead of your trip:

Write a list in the few days before you leave, with everything you need to travel, and everything that needs doing at home before you leave

Take notes on your phone as you go about the day — make note of what you use/need in a day

If applicable, check meds, and fill prescriptions if there isn't enough for the trip

Check any visual guides to your destination — maps, videos, etc — as well as familiarisation tours for airports and other facilities

The packing checklist:

Chargers for all devices: phone, toothbrush, smartwatch, shaver, laptop

Toiletries: shampoo and conditioner, body wash, face wash, razor

Meds: enough to follow your regular prescription for the duration of the trip

Clothes: pack for the weather, try to pack outfits that match/can be layered to save space

Skincare: suncream, moisturiser, makeup, cleansers, removers

Sensory/comfort: fidget toys, headphones/earplugs, books, games machines, other personal comfort items

Identification/assistance: sunflower or other airport lanyards or wristbands - check with airport OCS desk in advance (see below)

If travelling abroad:

Passport/other documents

Local currency exchanged, or use of digital payments, like Revolut or Google Pay

AC adaptor for local electricity outlets

Online check-ins for flights

Proof of vaccinations/negative PCR test/masks for airport and flight

Booking information for flights and accommodations - printed, if needed

A trip itinerary - printed, if needed - check with others travelling if unsure

Before you leave:

Check regular household jobs have been done — bins, tidying, washing/draining boards — fewer headaches when you get back in!

Check in with trusted individuals regarding jobs that might need doing while you're gone, or to receive/hold post if needed

Check that all windows and doors are locked before heading out, confirm with friends/family if you think you'll be unsure