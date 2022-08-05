Jack Keating is selling shout-outs to fans at €49 a pop after Love Island

And five other Irish celebrities offering personalised video messages — for a fee
Jack Keating is making the most of his time on Love Island 

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 12:29
Nicole Glennon

Jack Keating may not have featured much on our screens during his short Love Island stint, but the eldest son of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating is cashing in — and for considerably less than his dad charges too.

The 23-year-old, who has quit his day job as a social media marketer, is selling shout-outs to fans at €49 a pop on Cameo, a site that allows users to request personalised video messages for a fee.

But while Jack may have informed fellow Love Island contestant Gemma Owen that his dad was “retired” in a hilarious slip-up, it is daddy Keating who is making the big bucks on the site.

The When You Say Nothing At All singer is charging €490 for a personalised video on the site, and has a 5-star rating for his delivery from fans.

Some examples of videos he’s delivered on the site include one to a Michelle, who he congratulates on her employee award, and another to Christine who he wishes a happy 40th birthday.

A number of other Irish celebrities are also using the Cameo platform, which made headlines last October after British nationalist Nigel Farage said ‘Up the Ra’ as part of a video message.

Five Irish celebrities offering personalised messages on Cameo

Jedward, from €147 

Devon Murray aka Seamus Finnigan in Harry Potter, from €97 

Samantha Mumba, from €64 

Comedian Jason Byrne, from €49 

Irish model Celia Holman Lee, from €49

