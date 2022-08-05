Jack Keating is selling shout-outs to fans at €49 a pop after Love Island

Jack Keating may not have featured much on our screens during his short Love Island stint, but the eldest son of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating is cashing in — and for considerably less than his dad charges too.

The 23-year-old, who has quit his day job as a social media marketer, is selling shout-outs to fans at €49 a pop on Cameo, a site that allows users to request personalised video messages for a fee.