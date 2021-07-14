How much would you pay for Jedward, Ronan Keating or Mary Byrne to sing Happy Birthday?

One business that saw a boom during the pandemic was Cameo. The platform, where you pay a celebrity for a shout-out has seen huge growth since the start of 2020. You can pay anything from €2 to €2,000 to have a favourite celebrity send you a birthday message or a get well soon video. Really, the world is your oyster.
Lots of actors and sports stars make a great living from appearing at fan events during the year and so with everything shuttered during successive lockdowns, they found themselves with time on their hands. Less busy celebrities will answer your request within 24 hours while some need to be booked well in advance.
It’s not just all profiteering though, some well-known faces are using the platform for good and open their Cameo requests for a set period of time and donate all fees to charity. Last March, singer-songwriter Mandy Moore and actress Busy Philipps both joined Cameo to help rally donations for US-based children’s charities that were suffering a fall in funds due to the pandemic.
But it’s not only US stars on the site, there are plenty of Irish ones you can book too. You could have Jedward wish your sister good luck in her exams or have Mary Byrne belt out happy birthday to your mum.
Here are some of our favourites ranked by price – if you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a birthday gift for a friend you this might be just the thing you were after.
1. Ronan Keating from €410
2. Ian McElhinney, star of Derry Girls and Game of Thrones, from €122.18
3. Jedward from €102.50
4. John Aldridge from €82
5. Alan Quinlan from €61.50
6. Samantha Mumba from €53.30
7. Danny O’Carroll star of Mrs Brown’s Boys from €49.20
8. John “Coach” Kavanagh from €41
9. Eurovision winner Paul Harrington from €34.44
10. X-Factor star Mary Byrne from €20.50