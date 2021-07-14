How much would you pay for Jedward, Ronan Keating or Mary Byrne to sing Happy Birthday?

You may not be able to have a birthday party yet, but you can get a celebrity to send you a celebratory message
How much would you pay for Jedward, Ronan Keating or Mary Byrne to sing Happy Birthday?

Ronan Keating: a hot ticket on Cameo, topping our list at 'from €410' on our list

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 12:00
Jennifer Stevens

One business that saw a boom during the pandemic was Cameo. The platform, where you pay a celebrity for a shout-out has seen huge growth since the start of 2020. You can pay anything from €2 to €2,000 to have a favourite celebrity send you a birthday message or a get well soon video. Really, the world is your oyster.

Lots of actors and sports stars make a great living from appearing at fan events during the year and so with everything shuttered during successive lockdowns, they found themselves with time on their hands. Less busy celebrities will answer your request within 24 hours while some need to be booked well in advance.

Jedward: Cameo shout-outs on the double from noughties pop stars
Jedward: Cameo shout-outs on the double from noughties pop stars

It’s not just all profiteering though, some well-known faces are using the platform for good and open their Cameo requests for a set period of time and donate all fees to charity. Last March, singer-songwriter Mandy Moore and actress Busy Philipps both joined Cameo to help rally donations for US-based children’s charities that were suffering a fall in funds due to the pandemic.

But it’s not only US stars on the site, there are plenty of Irish ones you can book too. You could have Jedward wish your sister good luck in her exams or have Mary Byrne belt out happy birthday to your mum. 

Here are some of our favourites ranked by price – if you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a birthday gift for a friend you this might be just the thing you were after. 

John Aldridge, posing with an Irish Examiner sports section in 1999: the highest-placed sports star on our list
John Aldridge, posing with an Irish Examiner sports section in 1999: the highest-placed sports star on our list

1. Ronan Keating from €410 

2. Ian McElhinney, star of Derry Girls and Game of Thrones, from €122.18 

3. Jedward from €102.50

4. John Aldridge from €82 

5. Alan Quinlan from €61.50 

Samantha Mumba: she's Gotta Tell You... a special message given by a loved one on Cameo
Samantha Mumba: she's Gotta Tell You... a special message given by a loved one on Cameo

6. Samantha Mumba from €53.30 

7. Danny O’Carroll star of Mrs Brown’s Boys from €49.20 

8. John “Coach” Kavanagh from €41

9. Eurovision winner Paul Harrington from €34.44 

10. X-Factor star Mary Byrne from €20.50

Read More

ICYMI: 10 best albums of the year so far, from Olivia Rodrigo to David Balfe 

More in this section

How B*Witched returned from '90s girl-band obscurity to take over TikTok How B*Witched returned from '90s girl-band obscurity to take over TikTok
Melissa Reid, Michaella McCollum Connolly Tuesday TV Tips: The Peru Two, Love Island and more Tour de France action
Elton John teased for Páirc Uí Chaoimh Elton John teased for Páirc Uí Chaoimh
How much would you pay for Jedward, Ronan Keating or Mary Byrne to sing Happy Birthday?

Wednesday TV Tips: Loki's adventure ends, comedy in This Way Up

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices