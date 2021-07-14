How much would you pay for Jedward, Ronan Keating or Mary Byrne to sing Happy Birthday?

One business that saw a boom during the pandemic was Cameo. The platform, where you pay a celebrity for a shout-out has seen huge growth since the start of 2020. You can pay anything from €2 to €2,000 to have a favourite celebrity send you a birthday message or a get well soon video. Really, the world is your oyster.

Lots of actors and sports stars make a great living from appearing at fan events during the year and so with everything shuttered during successive lockdowns, they found themselves with time on their hands. Less busy celebrities will answer your request within 24 hours while some need to be booked well in advance.