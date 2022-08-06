Pete the Vet: Outdoor activities your dog will love

Dogs were originally kept as functional companions, whether for herding livestock, hunting for food, or acting as burglar alarms. Many pedigree dog breeds reflect these original functions, from collies and other herding breeds to spaniels, pointers, terriers, and other hunting breeds, to guard dogs such as Dobermanns and others.

In recent centuries, humans have started to keep dogs simply as companions, and as well as new dog breeds specialising in just being pets, the traditional functional dog breeds have adapted to fit in better with human homes and families. However, their original genetic heritage still lies deep within many dogs, and this can cause problems as well creating opportunities.

The problems can present as challenging behaviours, from collies chasing cars and bicycles to terriers digging holes in grass lawns, to guardian-type breeds being too “barky” for contemporary calm homes. This is where the opportunity comes in: if humans are able to engage in appropriate activities with their pets, this can allow the animals to express their natural behaviours in a constructive way. Dogs love carrying out these activities, and they end up feeling more fulfilled, and less likely to express their behavioural needs in ways that humans find annoying.

Dog activities can be carried out in an organised way, or just as informal day-to-day activities with owners.

Dog agility

Dogs with abundant energy can thrive in a competitive agility setting. Pic: iStock.

For smart dogs with energy to burn, dog agility is ideal: this is a competitive activity involving a timed round, jumping over hurdles, over seesaws and negotiating other obstacles, with the dog’s owner running beside them. It’s teamwork, with both the human and the dog needing peak physical fitness and intelligence to complete the course as rapidly and competently as possible. Irish dog agility enthusiasts compete on the international stage, so it’s an activity that can be taken as lightly or seriously as desired.

There are two useful Facebook Pages (The Official Irish Agility Group and IKC Competitive Agility) while the Working Trials Club of Ireland (wtci.ie) and the Irish Kennel Club (ikc.ie/competitions/agility) have helped to promote the sport. There are also many local enthusiasts (e.g. agilitywestcork.com).

Flyball

Flyball is a competition, with the dog rushing over hurdles to seize a tennis ball that is thrown up for them when they press on a special spring-loaded pad at the far end of the course. They then carry the ball in their mouth, rushing back to give the ball to their handler at the start of the course. Check locally to see who can help with this, for example, dogsercise.ie.

Nose work

Nose work is a scent-based activity: the dog and its handler need to find a hidden object with a scent (such as a cotton swab stacked in a strong-smelling oil such as clove or anise). The dog needs to ignore distractions such as toys or food. This is a relatively new activity in Ireland: an organisation such as the Kennel Club may help. (ikc.ie)

Canicross and bikejoring

These are sporting activities that involve people running with their dogs attached by a leash to a waistband (canicross) or cycling with their dogs on a leash ahead of the bike (bikejoring). To find out more, contact k9fitness.ie.

Dog obedience

For many dog owners, obedience training is part of the necessary work in owning a dog, to help people and animals learn to live well together. This activity can become a hobby in itself, with regular dog training sessions, teaching dogs more and more elaborate skills and tricks. To learn more, visit The Association of Pet Dog Trainers Ireland (apdt.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">) or The Institute of Modern Dog Trainers. (imdt.uk.com)

Dog showing

Best in Show showcases often require discipline, tenacity and a level of fun, and training your dog for a show can be a great bonding opportunity. Pic: iStock.

Showing of pedigree dogs may not be seen as an activity in the same way as some of the more physical pursuits on this list, but it does involve working with your dog closely, training them to be well behaved in the ring, and paying attention to their appearance and body condition so that they are in the best possible condition. To learn more, contact the Kennel Club. (ikc.ie)

Search and rescue

There are many real-life situations when missing humans need to be located (such as hill walkers who have gone missing). The assistance of the combination of a human handler and a scent-skilled dog may be called upon. Many months of training are needed to prepare for this eventuality. The National Search and Rescue Dogs Ireland Association (sardaireland.com) works with enthusiasts to help with this training, and this activity in itself has become a passionate hobby and social pastime for many dog owners and their pets.

Pets as therapy

It’s well known that dogs can provide a type of social therapy that brings comfort and pleasure to people in situations where they may not have any contact with dogs, such as in nursing homes, hospitals or other institutions. Dogs do need to be trained to undergo this activity, and there are several organisations that can help with this, for example, The Irish Therapy Dogs (irishtherapydogs.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">) or PEATA. (https://peata.ie/) Dogs are also used in some specific situations, in exams as passive listeners to help children learn to read aloud, or as companions during some psychological therapies.

Other activities with dogs

As well as the activities listed above, there are many informal activities that owners can undertake with their pets. Examples include: