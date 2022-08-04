Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby 

The news comes almost two years after the couple suffered a miscarriage in September 2020
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child together

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 09:20
Benjamin Cooper and Nicole Glennon

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and husband John Legend, are expecting another baby.

The model and TV presenter said she is “feeling hopeful," but admitted she was "hesitant" to announce the pregnancy.

The news comes almost two years after Teigen suffered a miscarriage in September 2020, which she later described as “the greatest pain I could ever imagine”.

Sharing a pregnancy photograph of herself in a cropped black t-shirt and sheer high-waisted briefs, the 36-year-old told her 38.7M Instagram followers: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

Chrissy Teigen: The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least Picture: @chrissyteigen / Instagram

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. 

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

Teigen said she doesn't think she'll ever walk out of an appointment "with more excitement than nerves" but so far, "everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

"Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she concluded.

Famous friends offered their congratulations including actress Lily James who commented with four love-heart emojis, while Queer Eye’s Tan France said: “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love.”

Teigen and singer husband John Legend in September marked one year since she suffered a miscarriage after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

The model and cookbook author shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital in 2020, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby they named Jack.

The couple are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

