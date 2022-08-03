Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's private jet lands in Co Kerry

Tom Cruise may be spending some time in Ireland this week after his private jet landed in Co Kerry on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Celeb Jets, Cruise’s Challenger 300 took off near Shannon just before midday, landing outside Killarney, Co Kerry just after 12pm.

The Twitter account claims that the journey from Shannon to Kerry used approximately 194kg of jet fuel and cost about €420.

Tom Cruise's Challanger 300 Landed near Killarney, County Kerry, IE. Apx. flt. time 12 Mins. pic.twitter.com/y6ZSi7lU4j — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) August 3, 2022

In recent days, Kylie Jenner came under fire for taking her private jet on a flight that was under 20 minutes in journey time, raising concerns over the impact of private jet usage on the environment.

While it is not yet known whether the Mission Impossible star is on board his jet, Cruise was spotted paragliding in the Lake District in the UK over the weekend.

A dog walker spotted the Hollywood star in action and it is believed he was filming for Mission Impossible 8, which is due to be released in 2024.

Cruise is no stranger to the Emerald Isle and has some Irish connections of his own, with his ancestry dating back to 12th century Ireland. The American actor can trace his heritage back to the Anglo-Normans and Strongbow, according to research by Tourism Ireland on behalf of The Gathering.

In 2013, Cruise was presented with a Certificate of Irish Heritage while in Dublin.