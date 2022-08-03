Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide won by landslide vote, ITV says 

Ekin-Su and Davide walked away with £50,000 after securing a whopping 63.7% of the public vote
Davide and Ekin-Su secured nearly two thirds of the public vote. Picture: ITV

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 08:31
Nicole Glennon

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island with nearly two thirds of the public vote, ITV has revealed.

The Turkish actress, singer, model and television personality and so-called 'Italian stallion'  walked away with the £50,000 (€59,890) cash prize after securing a whopping 63.7% of the public vote during voting across Sunday and Monday.

Some 2.9 million viewers tuned into ITV2 on Monday night to watch the finale of the eight-week marathon reality show, which saw Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen come in second place with fishmonger Luca Bish. The pair received 14.5% of the vote.

Last year’s winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, secured 42% of the public vote but were followed close behind by runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who secured 31%.

Irish lad Dami Hope claimed third place with Indiyah Polack, and 11.8% of the public vote, while the show's first deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth with 10.1%.

Since winning the show, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has amassed two million followers on her Instagram account, while Davide has 1.2m. 

ITV has announced there will be two series of the show in 2023, a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Mallorca.

