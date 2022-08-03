Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide won by landslide vote, ITV says 

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island with nearly two thirds of the public vote, ITV has revealed.
The Turkish actress, singer, model and television personality and so-called 'Italian stallion' walked away with the £50,000 (€59,890) cash prize after securing a whopping 63.7% of the public vote during voting across Sunday and Monday.
A message from your #LoveIsland 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide to everyone who loved watching them this summer 💗 pic.twitter.com/GgwP9N5RL1— Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2022
Some 2.9 million viewers tuned into ITV2 on Monday night to watch the finale of the eight-week marathon reality show, which saw Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen come in second place with fishmonger Luca Bish. The pair received 14.5% of the vote.
Last year’s winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, secured 42% of the public vote but were followed close behind by runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who secured 31%.
Irish lad Dami Hope claimed third place with Indiyah Polack, and 11.8% of the public vote, while the show's first deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth with 10.1%.
Since winning the show, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has amassed two million followers on her Instagram account, while Davide has 1.2m.
ITV has announced there will be two series of the show in 2023, a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Mallorca.