Savvy Shopper: Switch subscriptions for smart savings 

Amazon recently announced that it was increasing the price of its Prime subscription which could have promoted many people to look at what they are paying each month for streaming subscriptions. There are ways to save however on your monthly subscription bills and one way would be to rotate your subscriptions every few months. You can watch what you need to on Netflix for example and cancel for a few months for Apple TV or Prime. Shows and movies generally stay on the sites for a while so there should be no need to fork out the subscription costs in full each month. It could also be worth cutting the costs by joining with friends or family on your subscription packages.

