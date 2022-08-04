Savvy Shopper: Switch subscriptions for smart savings 

— And Aidan Aherne nominates Kayaks for Sale Ireland as Champ of the Week
Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Hennessy

Amazon recently announced that it was increasing the price of its Prime subscription which could have promoted many people to look at what they are paying each month for streaming subscriptions. There are ways to save however on your monthly subscription bills and one way would be to rotate your subscriptions every few months. You can watch what you need to on Netflix for example and cancel for a few months for Apple TV or Prime. Shows and movies generally stay on the sites for a while so there should be no need to fork out the subscription costs in full each month. It could also be worth cutting the costs by joining with friends or family on your subscription packages.

Champ of the Week

Oceanic Storm kayak, one of the many kayaks on offer from kayaksforsale.ie.

Aidan Aherne would like to nominate the company, kayaksforsale.ie for Champ of the Week this week. Aidan said that he was excited to order two sit-on-top kayaks from the Kilkenny based company at 11.30pm on Tuesday evening. He said he was so impressed when the kayaks arrived in Cork 12 hours later and he said he was even more delighted when they didn’t charge him for delivery either. He said he was really delighted with the service offered by the company and he described dealing with them as ‘unbelieveable’. Aidan said he really believes that Kayaks For Sale are very worthy recipients for Champ of the Week for the lovely way they engage with their customers.

Lifestyle
