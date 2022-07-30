Wedding of the week: From Canada to Cork for Caoimhe and Ciaran

A winter proposal led to a summer wedding for Caoimhe Swords and Ciaran Corbett. Caoimhe, from Allenwood, Co Kildare, and Ciaran, originally from Rathfarnham, Dublin, became an item in October 2008 after they met at a debs ball.

A decade later, the couple relocated to Canada and have been based in Toronto, Ontario, since March 2018, where Caoimhe works in Sanofi Pasteur and Ciaran is completing his apprenticeship as an electrician.

The Blue Mountain Ski Resort in Toronto was the backdrop as Ciaran popped the question, on December 23, 2019, while Caoimhe’s parents were visiting them. “He couldn’t get down on one knee because he was in skis,” jokes Caoimhe.

Caoimhe Swords is walked up the aisle by her dad Michael Swords. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

The sun smiled down as they exchanged vows at Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens, Clonakilty, Co Cork, in May of this year when they were married by celebrant Rose Mummery, Spiritual Ceremonies, Cork.

“I turned into a plant lover over Covid and we love being outdoors so Fernhill ticked a lot of boxes as a venue so focused on its gardens,” says Caoimhe. “Plus, it meant we would get amazing photos and didn’t have to leave the venue to go take photos anywhere else, which gave us the time to actually enjoy the reception buzz!

“The ceremony was very much about us — and of course, included loads about our dog, Mila. We were initially going to bring her back with us to be part of the day but realised it would be too much for her, so we made a ‘Mila corner’ full of photos of her.”

Caoimhe Swords and Ciaran Corbett with Irene Corbett and Mairead and Michael Swords. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

Celebrating with the newlyweds were Caoimhe’s parents Mairead and Michael Swords and Ciaran’s mother Irene Corbett. Very much in their thoughts was the groom’s father, the late Joe Corbett. Caoimhe’s friend Nicola Dardis was her maid of honour while her friends Martha Coyne and Rachel Gaskin joined forces with Ciaran’s sister Sinead Dunne in the role of bridesmaids.

Ciaran’s pal Timmy Gill arrived from Australia to share groomsmen duties with his friends Aaron Seery and Sean Gibney and Caoimhe’s brother Eoin Swords.

Caoimhe Swords and Ciaran Corbett. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

The bride says she wanted “a very relaxed and chill wedding surrounded by family and friends”. The drinks reception was in the garden marquee and dinner and dancing took place in the hotel. “The photographer, Dermot Sullivan (dermotsullivan.com), and videographer, Liutaura Kepenis (liutaspictures.ie), coordinated us really well so we were able to maximise our time — enjoying the drinks reception, which was really important to me,” says Caoimhe.

Caoimhe Swords and Ciaran Corbett married at Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens, Clonakilty. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

The bridal makeup was by Jessica O’Sullivan (Instagram: Portrait By Jessica) and hairstyling by Susan Barrett (Instagram: Susie_thehairstylist), while the Flower Basket in Clonakilty created the floral arrangements.

The wedding band, Men In Black, ensured the dance floor was full. “We also of course enjoyed the residents’ bar where the trad music broke out as my family are big music players,” says the bride.

"They got the party started early with a get-together in GG’s Gin Bar in Clonakilty the day before. “We also had a sea swim at Inchydoney beach the morning after the wedding with some of my family and cousins,” says Caoimhe.

The pair enjoyed a "mini-moon" in Paris following the wedding. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

The newlyweds enjoyed a Paris “mini-moon”. “We are currently spending our summer camping around Ontario at weekends with our dog and hoping to enjoy a bigger honeymoon, maybe in the summer of 2023,” says Caoimhe.