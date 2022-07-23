Wedding of the week: Castles and waterfalls for Catherine and Brian's fairytale wedding

Fairytale castle, check. Romantic waterfall in acres of gardens, check. All located in an Insta-worthy village?

It's no wonder Adare is a sought-after destination for so many brides and grooms — and it also just so happens to be where Brian O'Connell is from. So, of course, the County Limerick wedding hotspot was where he and Catherine Toomey tied the knot.

Because although Catherine and Brian are now based in Ballyhooly, County Cork, they swept back across the border to exchange vows in their native county.

Catherine, originally from Greenhills, Crecora, and Brian, from Castleroberts, Adare, first met on a night out in Limerick on April 26, 2008, through a mutual friend.

Twelve years later, theirs was an extra-sparkling winter, as they got engaged at home, on December 5, 2020.

Catherine and Brian said “I do” this year in Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa.

The magical venue, situated on 44 acres, was the location for both the wedding ceremony and reception.

Dermot Sullivan (dermotsullivan.com), renowned Cork wedding photographer, was behind the lens, with the photoshoot taking in all the scenic landmarks, including the nearby medieval fortified castle, Desmond Castle, and of course all the Insta-ready spots in the landscaped gardens of the hotel complete with its romantic waterfall.

“We had a wonderful day and the weather was fantastic,” says Catherine.

The bride’s parents, Marie and Séamus Toomey and the groom’s mother, Sheila O'Connell, led the wedding toasts.

The bridal hair and makeup were by Catherine Hickey Make-Up Studio, Dooradoyle, Limerick, and Fiona Liston of Meadowsweet Flowers, Croom, Co Limerick, created the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds enjoyed a honeymoon in Madeira, Portugal.

