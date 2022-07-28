With 150 days to go, here are four Santa experiences you can book tickets for now 

it's still July, but places are already opening up for Christmas experiences for the 2022 season. As it'll be the first Christmas since 2019 without restrictions (as things stand) you can expect places for Santa visits will fill up fast.

Tayto Park, Meath

Tayto Park in Meath always has a really popular Christmas event. It has just announced bookings are now open for their 2022 Christmas Experience. The theme park shared the news on Facebook today.

"You are invited on a magical journey through Elf Land, where Jingles the Elf will introduce you to the other elves who are busy preparing for Christmas before heading to Santa's House where you and the family will meet Santa Claus himself.

"It's never too early to secure your family slot at the Christmas Experience 2022."

Tayto Park in Co. Meath

Check out the Tayto Park website for more information.

Elf Town, Galway

Elf Town in Galway also opened its bookings for Christmas 2022. It takes place in the Galway Racecourse over three buildings and across four floors.

On their website, Elf Town organisers explain every child will receive an Elf Town branded gift box with an official invite from Santa to Elf Town addressed to the children, along with a Golden ticket and a map of Elf Town.

"This will come by reindeer post from Santa himself before your booking date. All included with your ticket purchase."

You can find more information on the Elf Town website.

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Clare

Bunratty Castle is a popular attraction all year round, and the Christmas events are no exception. There are three types of events taking place during the 2022 Christmas season. They are the Christmas Trail of Lights, Breakfast With Santa, and A Winters Tale Christmas Show and tickets are available on their website now.

Worth seeing: Bunratty Castle by night.

Causey Farm, Meath

Causey Farm in Meath is opening its bookings on August 8, so keep an eye on its social media pages for updates. It's an idyllic setting with different Christmas-themed events across the different sheds on the grounds.

Tickets will be available here.