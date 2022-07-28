Dermot Kennedy shares support as Shawn Mendes cancels rest of tour, including Irish date

Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of the remainder of his world tour, including a date in Ireland’s 3Arena, telling fans he needs to put his health first.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter cancelled a number of shows earlier this month due to take care of his mental health.

In a social media statement, Mendes confirmed he is cancelling the remainder of his tour dates “to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

The Stitches singer had been touring North America as part of his Wonder world tour and was scheduled to perform shows in Europe and the UK next year, including a date in Dublin on August 1, 2023. Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy was supporting the singer on a number of dates in the States.

Shawn Mendes attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 in New Jersey.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” Mendes wrote.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.

“I, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.

The singer continued: “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

Dermot Kennedy playing at Musgrave Park, Cork

Showing his support on Instagram, Dermot Kennedy said he was “thinking of” Mendes and of anyone who “bought tickets and planned travel and accommodation to come see us play as part of Shawn’s tour.”

Apologising for the disappointment, the singer promised he would be announcing "exciting things soon" and would do his "very best" to make it up to fans when he could.