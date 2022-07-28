Savvy shopper: 'Free to play' amenities for kids

And Sinéad NiAonghasa nominates Kieran from Quigley's cafe in Douglas Shopping Centre as Champ of the Week
There are many free playgrounds in Cork including The Lough, Fitzgerald's Park, Clashduv, Tory Top, Shalom, Loughmahon, Kilmore, Military Cemetery Park and lots more. 

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Hennessy

It can be a long summer when it comes to entertaining the kids for two months. However, rather than splashing the cash on activities that cost money, remember that there are plenty of playgrounds that are free to visit.

You could even make a game out of it for the summer and everyone in the family could rank their favourite playgrounds out of ten. Bring a packed lunch and the kids could have a picnic at the playground.

There are lists of the free parks and playgrounds on city and county council websites.

Here you will find opening hours and you may even discover some that you have never heard of. Having fun and making memories doesn’t always have to be expensive.

Champ of the Week

Kieran from Quigley's cafe in Douglas Shopping Centre went "above and beyond" and is this week's Champ of the Week.

Sinéad NiAonghasa would like to nominate Kieran from Quigley's cafe in Douglas Shopping Centre as Champ of the Week this week. Sinéad said that Kieran, who served her at the cafe went "above and beyond" for herself and her brother when they visited Quigley's recently for coffee. 

She said they had a small baby with them, and Kieran did everything he could to help them. Sinéad added that she was also very impressed by the way Kieran treated all the other customers too. He was really helpful and kind to everyone, she said. Sinéad said that she really believes Quigley's are very lucky to have Kieran and she thinks he is very deserving of Champ of the Week.

A treasure trail of five feelgood independent Irish shops 

