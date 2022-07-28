Savvy shopper: 'Free to play' amenities for kids

Sinéad NiAonghasa would like to nominate Kieran from Quigley's cafe in Douglas Shopping Centre as Champ of the Week this week. Sinéad said that Kieran, who served her at the cafe went "above and beyond" for herself and her brother when they visited Quigley's recently for coffee.
She said they had a small baby with them, and Kieran did everything he could to help them. Sinéad added that she was also very impressed by the way Kieran treated all the other customers too. He was really helpful and kind to everyone, she said. Sinéad said that she really believes Quigley's are very lucky to have Kieran and she thinks he is very deserving of Champ of the Week.